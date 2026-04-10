PM Mark Carney visits Canadiens' dressing room

PM Mark Carney visits Canadiens' dressing room after win against Lightning
PM Mark Carney visits Canadiens' dressing room
Prime Minister Mark Carney looks around the Montreal Canadiens' dressing room after their game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Montreal on Thursday, April 9, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney visited the Montreal Canadiens dressing room after the team’s 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in a thrilling game Thursday night.

Carney was in Montreal for a Liberal party convention running through Saturday, attending the game following a day of media appearances and speeches across the city.

He met with Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki, forwards Alex Newhook and Jake Evans, and defenceman Mike Matheson after an eventful game that featured fights, a dramatic finish and Cole Caufield scoring his 50th goal of the season.

“I’m going to be honest, I haven’t had that much fun in over a year,” Carney said, drawing laughs from the players. “Fantastic game.”

PM Mark Carney visits Canadiens' dressing roomPrime Minister Mark Carney, left, laughs as he meets Montreal Canadiens' Jake Evans, centre, and Nick Suzuki in their dressing room following their NHL game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Montreal on Thursday, April 9, 2026.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Carney arrived at the start of the second period with the score 0-0 and sat three rows behind the Canadiens’ bench, shaking hands and chatting with nearby fans.

When Caufield scored his milestone goal six minutes into the period, Carney jumped up and hugged those same spectators.

He joined the energetic crowd in doing the wave, took photos on his phone and high-fived fans once Juraj Slafkovsky’s late goal sealed the win for Montreal, the only Canadian team to clinch a Stanley Cup playoff spot so far.

PM Mark Carney visits Canadiens' dressing roomPrime Minister Mark Carney, centre, reacts as he watches the Montreal Canadiens play Tampa Bay Lightning during second period NHL action in Montreal on Thursday, April 9, 2026.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Carney placed a hand on his chest and applauded as he entered the locker room, telling players they needed no introduction.

“It’s a real, real honour,” he said while shaking Suzuki’s hand. “It was a key moment in the game, the way you stood up, it was unbelievable.” 

Suzuki answered that it was a real pleasure to meet him.

“Is that all you got?” Carney joked. 

Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis, meanwhile, said he discussed “leadership” with Carney when they briefly met after the game.

PM Mark Carney visits Canadiens' dressing roomPrime Minister Mark Carney, centre, poses from left to right, with Montreal Canadiens' Jake Evans, Nick Suzuki and his dog Ruby, Alex Newhook and Mike Matheson following their NHL game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Montreal on Thursday, April 9, 2026.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Carney wore two different Canadiens hats despite being a lifelong Edmonton Oilers fan. He grew up in Edmonton during the Wayne Gretzky era and was a third-string goaltender at Harvard University.

Last March, he joined Connor McDavid and the Oilers at practice and previously posted a photo of himself wearing a “McJesus” T-shirt.

The Liberal convention in Montreal — and Carney’s visit to the game — comes ahead of three byelections on Monday, and a day after a fifth opposition MP crossed the floor to join the Liberal caucus.

-- With files from Erika Morris and Daniel Rainbird.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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