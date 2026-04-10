Tumbler Ridge shooting victim Maya Gebala to head to L.A. for treatment: mom

Tumbler Ridge victim to head to L.A. for treatment
The mother of Tumbler Ridge, B.C., mass shooting victim Maya Gebala says her daughter is heading to Los Angeles for specialized treatment.
Cia Edmonds says in a Facebook post that the 12-year-old is out of intensive care and is "seemingly stable."
Maya was being treated at BC Children's Hospital in Vancouver for injuries, including a gunshot to the head, suffered in the mass school shooting in February.
Edmonds says she is glad her daughter survived, and that she hopes Maya can find "peace and love" and not be "confined to a body that won't work."
She previously said Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White had offered to pay for Maya to be treated at a "top-tier" hospital in California.
Edmonds says Maya will undergo an "aggressive approach" to rehabilitation through privatized health care in Los Angeles.
"My hope is when we land in L.A., we will be able to build routine and relationships that will hopefully feel normal (ish)," Edmonds said on social media Thursday. "A new chapter starts soon, and we welcome it."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2026.
— By Aaron Sousa in Edmonton
Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.