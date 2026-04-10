Tumbler Ridge victim to head to L.A. for treatment

Tumbler Ridge shooting victim Maya Gebala to head to L.A. for treatment: mom
Maya Gebala is shown in this undated handout photo.
Maya Gebala is shown in this undated handout photo.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — GoFundMe, Krysta Hunt for Cia Edmonds (Mandatory Credit)
Writer

The mother of Tumbler Ridge, B.C., mass shooting victim Maya Gebala says her daughter is heading to Los Angeles for specialized treatment.

Cia Edmonds says in a Facebook post that the 12-year-old is out of intensive care and is "seemingly stable."

Maya was being treated at BC Children's Hospital in Vancouver for injuries, including a gunshot to the head, suffered in the mass school shooting in February.

Edmonds says she is glad her daughter survived, and that she hopes Maya can find "peace and love" and not be "confined to a body that won't work."

She previously said Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White had offered to pay for Maya to be treated at a "top-tier" hospital in California.

Edmonds says Maya will undergo an "aggressive approach" to rehabilitation through privatized health care in Los Angeles.

"My hope is when we land in L.A., we will be able to build routine and relationships that will hopefully feel normal (ish)," Edmonds said on social media Thursday. "A new chapter starts soon, and we welcome it."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2026.

— By Aaron Sousa in Edmonton

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Canadian detained by ICE for 3 weeks with her child describes 'mentally torturing' treatment

Despite getting released last week, the B.C. native says she still has to wear an "illegal" ankle monitor.

Calls to ban AI & social media for youth are growing in BC after Tumbler Ridge shooting

The 18-year-old shooter was banned on ChatGPT due to violent queries.

A Canadian & her 7-year-old daughter are in US border detention and their family has no info

Her husband says it's still unclear why they were taken and he hasn't received any information about when they'll be released.

Some Canadians in Mexico have been ordered to shelter in place after an outbreak of violence

The affected area includes the popular resort city of Puerto Vallarta.

This Ontario city with 330 lakes was named among Canada's best places to live in 2026

It's a beautiful spot to call home.

Sobeys issued a food recall for a bunch of products sold across Canada due to listeria

The recalled foods were sold in almost every province at Sobeys and its affiliates like Co-Op, Foodland, IGA, Safeway and Thrifty Foods.

Canada Child Benefit is giving up to $666 per child with the payment in April

Parents and caregivers will get a direct deposit or cheque soon!

9 federal tax credits that could reduce how much you owe on your tax return this year

If you don't want to owe the government money, these tax credits could help!

IKEA has a new type of store and the first location in Canada will be in Ontario

This new small-format store is expected to open in the fall.

Mark Carney says floor-crossing MPs will have to adopt Liberal 'values'

The latest floor crosser previously supported the "Freedom Convoy," abortion restrictions and more.

18 rare Canadian coins you might have in your change that could be worth money someday

These coins are "more exclusive" than regular loonies and toonies.

14 Vancouver restaurants that big-name celebrities have visited and loved

From Pedro Pascal to Jeremy Allen White, these Vancouver restaurants are celebrity-approved spots.

University of Toronto is hiring for these high-paying jobs with salaries up to $200,000

There are openings at the St. George, Scarborough and Mississauga campuses.

PM Mark Carney visits Canadiens' dressing room

PM Mark Carney visits Canadiens' dressing room after win against Lightning