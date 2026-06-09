A look at some cases of alleged pilot fraud in Canada and beyond
A former Air Canada pilot is facing charges after allegedly captaining more than 900 flights without the proper licence, which police likened to a family doctor performing brain surgery.
The Barrie, Ont., man isn't the first pilot accused of operating aircraft without the necessary credentials. Cases have emerged in multiple countries over the years. Here are some of them, spanning from the 1980s to this year:
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The Vancouver pilot who performed well despite forging his qualifications
After working as a pilot in the North, James Neilson of Vancouver was anxious for a better job with a Toronto freight carrier. So when he failed the theoretical part of the commercial transport rating exam, he forged his air transport rating — the licence that allows pilots to fly large commercial airliners.
He joined the Canadian airline Wardair in 1987, passing the company's training course as well as Transport Canada test flights, but a routine check eventually exposed his ruse.
In 1990, Neilson pleaded guilty to 22 charges under the Aeronautics Act and was fined $22,000.
After his fraud was exposed, he passed the required air transport examinations.
Douglas Nicholson, Wardair's director of flying operations, said at the time that Neilson had a spotless record and could theoretically be hired at another airline.
"He performed perfectly fine. He was a good pilot," Nicholson said.
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The man who disappeared into the Bermuda Triangle with 11 passengers
A 43-year-old man flying with only a U.S. student pilot license loaded 11 passengers onto a plane in Santiago, Dominican Republic in 2008. The twin-engine plane disappeared into the Bermuda Triangle, and volunteer searches of more than 10,000 square kilometres turned up fruitless.
Adriano Jimenez had lost his Dominican pilot licence in 2006 and should never have been allowed to fly, said Pedro Dominguez, president of the Dominican Pilots Association, at the time of the disappearance.
Jimenez was supposed to inspect the plane as a potential buyer alongside a pilot hired by the aircraft’s owner, but instead ended up taking the plane himself without authorization or the hired pilot.
At the time, the U.S. Coast Guard said mysteries around the Bermuda Triangle can usually be explained by storms that flare up quickly and Gulf Stream currents that wash away wreckage, adding authorities are “not impressed with supernatural explanations of disasters at sea.''
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The Swedish pilot relieved to be found out
A pilot was arrested on suspicion of fraud in the cockpit of a Boeing 737 in 2010, shortly before he was scheduled to take off from the Amsterdam airport with 101 passengers on board.
At the time, police said the suspect, identified as a 41-year-old Swedish man, once held a pilot's licence but it had expired. It had also never qualified him for passenger flights, they said.
Police said the man claimed to have logged more than 10,000 flight hours over 13 years, working for companies in Belgium, Britain and Italy.
''The pilot said he was relieved that his misdeeds had come to light, and he pulled off his stripes at the time of his arrest,'' a police statement said.
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The Toronto man accused in a movie-like scam
A Toronto man was accused earlier this year of posing as a commercial pilot and flight attendant to obtain hundreds of free flights from U.S. airlines.
Dallas Pokornik, 33, worked as a flight attended for a Toronto-based airline between 2017 and 2019, court documents show. It's alleged he used fake employee identification from that carrier to secure tickets reserved for pilots and flight attendants on three other airlines.
U.S. prosecutors have alleged Pokornik even requested to sit in an extra seat in the cockpit — the "jump seat" — typically reserved for off-duty pilots, though it's unclear if he ever actually sat there.
Pokornik was arrested in Panama after being indicted on wire fraud charges in federal court in Hawaii last fall. He pleaded not guilty in January.
The allegations against Pokornik are reminiscent of "Catch Me If You Can," the movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio that tells the story of Frank Abagnale posing as a pilot to defraud an airline and obtain free flights.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2026.
-With files from The Associated Press
By Elissa Mendes | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.