La bande-annonce de The Princess Switch 3 est sortie et c'est quétaine à souhait

Jamais trop de films de Noël!

La bande-annonce de The Princess Switch 3 est sortie et c'est quétaine à souhait
Netflix | YouTube

Les fans de la série de films The Princess Switch seront heureux et heureuses d'apprendre qu'un troisième opus verra le jour et que Netflix a enfin dévoilé la bande-annonce de The Princess Switch 3 : Romancing The Star.

Le site de streaming a dévoilé la vidéo sur ses réseaux sociaux le 21 octobre et l'histoire est hyper cheesy, mais tellement attachante!

L'intrigue de ce troisième film suivra les aventures de la reine Margaret et de la princesse Stacy qui font appel à la flamboyante cousine Fiona, dont elles sont aussi les sosies, lorsqu'une importante relique est volée au palais.

Fiona fera alors équipe avec un homme mystérieux et séduisant provenant de son passé pour retrouver l'objet et tout le groupe s'embarquera dans une aventure haute en émotions et en magie de Noël.

Vanessa Hudgens sera de retour pour jouer les trois personnages principaux et les acteurs jouant Kevin ainsi que le prince Edward reprendront également leur rôle respectif. Remi Hii, qui tient le rôle de Peter Maxwell, l'intérêt amoureux de Fiona, est le petit nouveau de la saga.

Alors note la date du 18 novembre à ton calendrier, appelle tes BFFs et organisez-vous une vraie soirée de princesses.

À noter que l'écriture inclusive est utilisée pour la rédaction de nos articles. Pour en apprendre plus sur le sujet, tu peux consulter la page de l'OQLF.

Netflix dévoile plus de 100 nouveautés en novembre 2021 et les voici

La magie des Fêtes est à nos portes!

Netflix | Gracieuseté, Netflix | Gracieuseté

Il n'y a pas de mauvais moment pour s'immerger dans la magie des Fêtes et si tu cherches à te mettre dans l'ambiance, tu trouveras plein de films et de séries de Noël parmi les nombreuses nouveautés qui arriveront sur Netflix en novembre 2021.

Outre les histoires directement sorties du Pôle Nord, il y a une tonne de contenu pour te divertir comme la quatrième saison de Selling Sunset ou encore le nouveau film d'action Red Notice avec Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds et Gal Gadot.

Continuer à lire Show less

Netflix annonce une suite surprise pour To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Une série? C'est oui!

@toalltheboysnetflix | Instagram, @toalltheboysnetflix | Instagram

Alors que la saison des films d'épouvante est commencée, Netflix a décidé d'être en avance sur les histoires d'amour puisque le site de streaming vient d'annoncer une série spin-off des films To All the Boys I've Loved Before.

Netflix a dévoilé la nouvelle série, XO, Kitty, le 18 octobre sur la page Instagram du film d'une manière assez originale : un courriel écrit par Kitty.

Continuer à lire Show less

Cet ho, ho, hôtel magique où c'est Noël à l'année est à 4h de Montréal et c'est le rêve

Là-bas, il y a pas de Grincheux pour te dire que « Noël c'est juste à partir du 1er décembre »!

Christmas Farm Inn and Spa | Facebook

Si tu es du genre à faire jouer All I Want for Christmas Is You en juin, à acheter tous tes cadeaux en septembre et à planifier tes vacances de rêve au pôle Nord, tu as un nouvel endroit à ajouter à ta bucket list. L'hôtel Christmas Farm Inn and Spa à quelques heures de Montréal célèbre la magie des Fêtes à l'année et ça vaut définitivement le road trip.

Située dans le pittoresque village de Jackson au New Hampshire, l'auberge se transforme en réel royaume de Noël dès que le décompte du 25 décembre commence, mais elle garde toujours une touche de féerie, peu importe la saison.

Continuer à lire Show less

« Le jeu du Calmar » : certaines scènes de la série Netflix seront modifiées

Une grosse erreur de la part du géant du « streaming ».

Netflix, Netflix

La série Netflix sud-coréenne Squid Game, nommée Le jeu du Calmar en français, est sur toutes les lèvres depuis sa sortie remarquée. Si elle a déjà des millions d'adeptes aux quatre coins du globe, la série qui est en voie de devenir l'un des plus grands succès de Netflix, selon les dires de Ted Sarandos, directeur général et directeur du contenu de Netflix, a fait quelques malheureux.ses en utilisant de vrais numéros de téléphone sur ses cartes offertes aux potentiel.les joueurs.euses.

Eh oui, si on a l'habitude de voir des faux numéros de téléphone commençant par « 555 » dans les émissions de télévision ou au cinéma, ce sont de vraies combinaisons qui ont été utilisées sur les cartes, et une personne malchanceuse possédant l'un de ces numéros a reçu près de 4 000 coups de téléphone par jour, rapporte le South China Morning Post.

Continuer à lire Show less
