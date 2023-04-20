Frank Ocean Bailed On Coachella & Fans Demand Refunds After His First Show Was A Big Mess
"People feel very scammed."
Frank Ocean has wildly disappointed his fans this last week as Coachella's headliner. He bailed on his weekend two performance, and his first show was a big mess. Now, concertgoers are demanding a refund from the organizers.
During his first set, Ocean showed up an hour late and had to end his performance earlier than expected due to curfew restrictions. One TikToker said he only performed for about 30 minutes and never even came out on stage, he just stood behind a screen.
"I'm not saying it was bad, that's up to you guys, but people feel very scammed today," he said.
Some festival attendees were also upset that he didn't sing many of his songs and just played the audio. His set also didn't seem to air on Coachella's YouTube channel, as most other artists' shows do.
@xyzsings
Frank Ocean at Coachella 2023 #coachella #coachella2023 #live #frankocean #2023 #frankoceancoachella #frankoceancoachella2023
A rep for Ocean told the New York Post that the singer has been suffering from a leg injury, which is hindering his ability to do his show. The statement reads as follows:
“After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1, Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity. On doctor’s advice, Frank Ocean is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”
Ocean also broke his silence on the matter, noting that it isn't what he intended but he "enjoyed being out there."
Now, fans are demanding a refund, so much so, according to Casino Alpha, online Google searches for "Coachella refund" skyrocketed 697%.
Creators are even taking to TikTok to share how you can "maybe" get a refund from your bank by telling them Coachella scammed you, as they promised Ocean's performance and now it is not happening.
They also don't seem too happy about his reported replacement either.
Blink182 is said to take over his slot time and people on Twitter are roasting the alleged switch-up.
Ocean was slated to perform at the festival back in 2020, but COVID-19 impacted the show and his brother died that year, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. So, this was his chance, and according to his fans, they believe he blew it.