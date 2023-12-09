I Tried Waffles From Canadian Grocery Stores & I Was Surprised By My First Choice
Move over, Eggo! 🧇
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
I grew up eating waffles so to me they're not just breakfast food, but comfort food.
They make for an easy breakfast, brunch or snack option and hit the sweet spot when you need something quick.
I will admit Kellogg's Eggos have been my go-to waffles for as long as I can remember.
When I was grocery shopping recently I looked through the frozen waffle section and realized there are so many brands I had never tried and figured it was time to see which frozen waffle is the best.
I went to three grocery stores (Real Canadian Superstore, Thrifty Foods and Walmart) in Victoria, B.C. which offer the most variety of brands you can get Canada-wide.
Five boxes of waffles.Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
In the end I bought no name, Compliments, President's Choice, Kellogg's and Great Value. I went with the original flavour (or as close to it as I could find) to see which brand had the best OG waffle.
I followed the instructions on the box, which all suggested they be toasted on a low setting in the toaster.
I then tasted them all on their own and then again with a little bit of maple syrup (Kirkland Signature Organic Maple Syrup from Costco is what I had at home) and ranked them out of five based on the taste, texture and just overall enjoyment.
Here's how my taste test went.
Compliments Original Waffles
A box of Compliments frozen waffles and two toasted waffles on a plate.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Price: $3.49 for 280 grams
Price per 100 grams: $1.25
I hadn't tried Compliments waffles before and it looks like I wasn't missing much.
Initially I did like the crunch these waffles have, but by the second bite I realized how bland they tasted. Unfortunately, not even maple syrup really helped.
Given the choice, and that there are better options, both in terms of flavour and price, I won't be buying these again.
Rating: 2/5
Kellogg's Eggo Original Waffles
A box of Kellogg's Eggo frozen waffles and two toasted waffles on a plate.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Price: $3.97 for 280 grams
Price per 100 grams: $1.42
As I mentioned above, I grew up eating Kellogg's Eggo waffles so I had high hopes for these.
Sadly, during the taste test I realized they weren't actually that great. The flavour was bland and they just tasted like disappointment when you compare them to some of the other brands.
I was honestly shocked when I realized I didn't like these as much as I thought I would, but I won't be giving up on Eggos anytime soon.
I'll stick to the buttermilk and chocolate chip flavours because this brand of waffles may just be better with add-in flavours.
Rating: 2.5/5
Great Value Homestyle Waffles
A box of Great Value frozen waffles and two toasted waffles on a plate.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Price: $2.98 for 280 grams
Price per 100 grams: $0.96
At first I wasn't sure if I would like these because my recent taste test with Great Value bacon didn't go too well.
The good news is their waffles are much better! These circles of dough had a good crunch on the outside and were fluffy on the inside. They also paired really well with Costco's Kirkland maple syrup and were everything you would want in a breakfast waffle.
Considering they cost $0.96 per 100 grams, I'll definitely be stocking up on these waffles again.
Rating: 3.5/5
no name Original Waffles
A box of no name frozen waffles and two toasted waffles on a plate.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Price: $3.29 for 280 grams
Price per 100 grams: $1.18
Again no name waffles was a brand I hadn't tried before this taste test and I've been missing out.
These waffles have a crisp exterior and fluffy interior which is what you want in a waffle. They tasted great on their own. Of course once drizzled with maple syrup, they tasted even better.
These no name waffles will be my new go-to brand when I need a quick breakfast or snack. They're also pretty affordable at $3.29 for a box of eight.
Rating: 4/5
President's Choice Original Belgian Waffles
A box of President's Choice Belgian waffles and two toasted waffles.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Price: $5.49 for 390 grams
Price per 100 grams: $1.41
I'm aware that Belgian waffles are different than regular waffles in that they're not only thicker, but also have different ingredients. However, I still chose to try these because I couldn't find regular waffles by President's Choice at my local Real Canadian Superstore.
These waffles were next level in so many ways. First, I loved the hints of vanilla I could smell once they popped out of the toaster.
The taste and smell also reminded me of eating an ice cream waffle cone, which I love.
The thicker waffle also tasted fluffier and I had no problem eating it on its own.
I think these would go really well with not just maple syrup, but ice cream or whipped cream and fruit.
I'll definitely be buying them again when I want a nice dessert.
Rating: 5/5
In the end, I know my decision may surprise or even anger some people, because I too had high hopes for Kellogg's Eggo waffles.
However, I stand by my choice of President's Choice and no name, which in my opinion had superior waffles.
Again, I know that both waffles are different (Belgian waffle vs. regular waffle), and I really enjoyed them both. The President's Choice brand is pricier so I'll be sticking to that when I want to have a nice dessert.
I'll be buying the no name brand when I want a plate of waffles for breakfast as they are more budget-friendly for the day to day.
Along with maple syrup, next time I'll be pairing these waffles with bacon, which makes a great side to the breakfast.
I recently tested five different brands from three grocery stores and I was again shocked that my go-to bacon ended up being my last choice by the end of the taste test.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.