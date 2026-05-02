Funeral service for OPP officer killed in crash

Funeral service for Ontario Provincial Police officer killed in crash while on duty
Funeral service for OPP officer killed in crash
Sgt. Brandon Malcolm, is shown in this handout image provided by Ontario Provincial Police. Malcolm was a respected police officer whose life was "taken far too soon" while on duty in a highway crash east of Toronto, said Ontario Provincial Police commissioner Thomas Carrique on Monday.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout-Ontario Provincial Police (Mandatory credit)
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A police funeral service for Ontario Provincial Police Sergeant Brandon Malcolm is set for the morning of Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

Malcolm was killed in a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle last Monday, on Highway 401 in Cobourg, east of Toronto.

The Cobourg Community Centre at 750 D'Arcy Street is hosting the private service.

The visitation and funeral service are not open to the public; however, details on a public livestream are expected to be released closer to the service date.

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said Monday night that the 33-year-old Malcolm joined the provincial police force in 2020.

He was also a member of the force's precision motorcycle team, the Golden Helmets.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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