Global Affairs staff exempt from return-to-office

Global Affairs staff exempt from return-to-office order due to lack of space
Global Affairs staff exempt from return-to-office
The flag flies on the Peace Tower of Parliament Hill as pedestrians make their way along Sparks Street Mall in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

Most employees working at Global Affairs Canada won't have to return to the office four days a week this summer due to a lack of space.

Treasury Board announced earlier this year that public service executives will have to work on-site five days per week starting May 4, and all other federal employees must be in the office four days a week as of July 6.

But Global Affairs Canada says it's undertaking a multi-year renovation project that is affecting the availability of office space. 

The department says until there is enough workspace available, the four-days a week requirement will start being phased in for some managers and deputy directors in July.

But all other Global Affairs employees based in the National Capital Region and in regional offices across Canada, will still be required to be on-site just three days per week.

All Global Affairs executive staff will be required to work on site five days per week as of May 4.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2026. 

By Catherine Morrison | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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