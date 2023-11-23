You Could Earn $2K A Month As Goodfood’s Next 'Culinary Creator' & Yes, There's Free Food
Calling all foodies, this job has your name on it.
Grab your phones and cameras, creative cooks, because now's your chance to become Goodfood's next Culinary Creator.
Are you that friend who plates every meal like an Instagram-worthy masterpiece? Ever dreamed of getting paid for it? As the #1 Canadian meal-kit brand, Goodfood is offering five fellow foodies the unique opportunity to create monthly video concepts, visually capturing their love of food. And yes, they'll pay you $2,000 plus free Goodfood meal kits for doing so.
Intrigued? Here's what you need to know.
The role
Goodfood is on its first-ever nationwide hunt for foodies, aspiring chefs, gourmands and social media enthusiasts to act as captivating storytellers on behalf of the Canadian brand.
The successful applicants for the Culinary Creator role will join Goodfood for a 15-week contract period starting in January 2024. Your mission? Unleash your culinary creativity and spark excitement, inspiration and hunger with your mouthwatering social content.
Those interested in applying should have an unwavering passion for food and food-focused content, as Culinary Creator content will be focused on seasonal food trends, local ingredient sourcing, recipe development, cooking tips and more.
The perks
As one of the five selected Culinary Creators, you'll earn $2,000 per video concept (specific details to be shared with those selected), reimbursement for any local travel that may be required and Goodfood meal-kit credits, so you can continue enjoying their chef-curated recipes and farm-fresh ingredients every week!
How to apply
Ready to become Goodfood's next Culinary Creator? Simply create and share a piece of content on your public Instagram or TikTok profile (or both), showcasing your creativity and passion for food. Remember to tag @goodfoodca and use #GFCulinaryCreator in the caption so they can find your masterpiece.
The Culinary Creator search runs for three weeks, from November 21 (12:01 a.m. ET) to December 13 (11:59 p.m. ET). To be eligible to apply, you must be over 21 years of age, follow @goodfoodca on both Instagram and TikTok and currently live in (and be legally able to work in) Canada. If you're based in Quebec, bilingual skills are a bonus.
Best of luck, and bon appétit!
