Google's New Tool Shows You Which Flights Are The Least Terrible For The Environment
It'll even show you the greenest seats on the flight.
Trying to be eco-conscious while travelling?
Google Flights just launched a new tool that provides information on carbon emissions from flights so you can choose trips and even seats that are slightly less terrible for the environment.
The new tool was launched on Wednesday and is based on data from the European Environmental Agency as well as flight-specific info from airlines, according to Google. The estimate shows up next to flight prices, so you can pick the greenest flight when it's a toss-up between a few options.
The estimates are also seat-specific. Newer aircraft are generally more efficient, while premium economy seats have a larger carbon footprint because they take up more space, Google says.
The company started doing something similar with hotels last month as part of an effort to offer people greener travel options.