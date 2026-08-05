Two candidates running for Green Party leadership, winner to be announced Nov. 14

Green Party to announce next leader on Nov. 14
Green Party to announce next leader on Nov. 14
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May speaks as former Green MP Mike Morrice looks on during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

The federal Green Party says it has two approved candidates for the party leadership and the winner will be announced on Nov. 14.

Former Kitchener Centre MP Mike Morrice, who is throwing his hat in after serving one term in Parliament, will look to represent the riding again in the next election.

Ottawa's Nira Dookeran, the other contender for the leadership, has a 12-year party history as an organizer and as a candidate for both the federal and Ontario Greens.

The party says these two approved candidates will have to sign up at least 200 new members and raise at least $15,000 by Sept. 30 to get on the final ballot. Candidates also need to sign up at least 50 young members aged 12 to 29.

The party says members will cast their votes between Nov. 2 and Nov. 13 using a ranked ballot, with a choice between the listed candidates and none-of-the-above.

A none-of-the-above option, provided for in the party's constitution, has been on each Green Party leadership ballot since 2006.

A party spokesperson confirmed the race is not open to any other candidates.

Longtime leader Elizabeth May announced plans to step down last August but is staying in the leadership until her successor is chosen.

May was first elected Green Party leader in 2006. Her original term lasted until November 2019, when she stepped down shortly after the general election.

Annamie Paul became Green Party leader on Oct. 3, 2020 but resigned in September 2021 after months of infighting.

May once again became party leader on Nov. 19, 2022.

Jonathan Pedneault, an activist and journalist, officially became co-leader alongside May in January 2025 but he resigned shortly after the April 28 election after failing to win a seat.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2026.

By David Baxter | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

B.C. Conservatives say membership hits 42,000

Five remain in B.C. Conservative leadership race as membership swells to 42,000

Progressive Liberal MPs welcome former Tories

Progressive Liberals welcome Gladu and other Conservative floor crossers

Upcoming by-elections could give Mark Carney's Liberals a majority — Here's how it works

Everything you need to know about how three April 13 by-elections could change the makeup of Parliament.

Ontario is home to a 'sixth great lake' with crystal water beaches and postcard-worthy towns

It's a summer oasis.

This Ontario park is a stunning summer gem with 20 km of silky beaches and a floating boardwalk

It's a beautiful spot to explore.

Ontario is home to Canada's best beach with silky sandbars and shimmering warm waters

Grab your goggles!

This government payment in August is giving more than $200 to some Canadians

The payment date is coming up.

Hershey's chocolate is being recalled in Canada and here's which products are affected

You might have these items in your pantry.

Lloyd Robertson, one of Canada's most recognizable news anchors, dies at 92

Longtime CTV News anchor Lloyd Robertson dies

Police found blood on jacket Montreal girl was wearing when her body was found

Blood found on nine-year-old girl’s jacket

Seven more belugas on the move from Marineland to U.S. aquarium

Seven more belugas on the move from Marineland

Mounties say one man is dead following a mid-air crash in Chilliwack, B.C.

One man dead after mid-air collision in B.C.: RCMP