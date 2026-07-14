Turkish gun given to PM would have to undergo review before going in museum
Canada's national war and history museums say they would have to conduct a review before they could display a personalized revolver and ammunition given to Prime Minister Mark Carney at this year's NATO summit.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave each visiting NATO leader a handgun with their name engraved on it as a gift at the conclusion of the recent summit in Ankara, Turkey.
Carney told reporters last week he thought the revolver could live somewhere like the Canadian War Museum.
Avra Gibbs Lamey, a spokesperson for the Canadian War Museum and Canadian Museum of History, says the museums are aware of Carney's comments and appreciate his interest in preserving and sharing objects of historical significance.
She says there hasn't been a formal offer to donate the revolver yet and an official evaluation process hasn't started.
Lamey added that her team is working with the Prime Minister's Office to ensure the gun is "preserved appropriately."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2026.
By Catherine Morrison | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.