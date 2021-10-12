Trending Tags

Atlantic Canada's Only Gondola Ride Is The Perfect Spot To Catch The Changing Leaves

Enjoy nature in all her glory.

Atlantic Canada's Only Gondola Ride Is The Perfect Spot To Catch The Changing Leaves
@capesmokey | Instagram, @capesmokey | Instagram

If you happen to live on Canada's east coast or are planning a trip there this fall, this stunning gondola ride is definitely a stop you'll want to make.

Located just over 5 hours from Nova Scotia's capital of Halifax, you'll find Atlantic Canada's first and only gondola ride.

Nestled in the small town of Ingonish Beach in Cape Breton Island, Cape Smokey ski hill's newest attraction first opened in August, allowing riders to take in some breathtaking views of the surrounding area.

Destined to eventually serve skiers at the resort, during the summer season, the gondola gives visitors the chance to get up the mountain and check out sights of the Atlantic Ocean and Cape Breton Highlands National Park.

With a snack shack located right at the top of the summit that features a slew of food and drink options, it's the perfect place to take in the stunning fall foliage this time of year.

There are also three different viewing points so you can snap away photos to your heart's content.

It takes about 8 minutes to get to the top of the mountain and the gondola is also accessible and less risky for children than a typical ski lift because the door closes, preventing any chance of falling out.

The gondola is open daily from now until October 31, with a haunted hay maze even set to take place at the resort over the Halloween weekend.

The gondola will open again once the winter season begins in December, which Cape Smoky's team told Narcity they hope will be no later than December 20.

Tickets for the gondola are currently only available at ticketing kiosks on-site.

Cape Smokey's Gondola

Cost: $44.99 for adults

When: Daily from 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. unless there are strong winds or rain.

Address: 38696 Cabot Trail, Ingonish Beach, NS

Why You Need To Go: From the stunning views to the charming atmosphere it's the perfect place to unwind and get in some IG-worthy photos.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

