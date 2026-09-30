Frontal system causes heavy rain of up to 100 millimetres along part of B.C. coast
A frontal system that moved across the British Columbia coast this week dropped more than 100 millimetres of rain at one location, while other communities were also drenched.
Environment Canada issued rainfall warnings for Monday and Tuesday, stretching from B.C.'s North and Central coasts to western Vancouver Island, Howe Sound and parts of Metro Vancouver, but the bulletins have since been rescinded.
The weather agency says the heaviest rain was recorded at Cathedral Point on the Central Coast, where 107.2 millimetres fell in the 48-hour period.
Bella Bella, also on the Central Coast, received 92.3 millimetres of rain, while Tahsis on Vancouver Island recorded 80.2 millimetres.
In Metro Vancouver, the heaviest rainfall was reported in Coquitlam at 85.2 millimetres, while nearby Pitt Meadows received 54.2 millimetres.
Among the communities that saw heavy rain on Monday and Tuesday was Port Melon in the Howe Sound region with 68.2 millimetres over the two-day span.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2026.
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