A Helicopter Has Crashed Off The Coast Of BC & 1 Person Has Died
An investigation is ongoing to establish the cause.
A helicopter crash on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast has left one person dead, according to an RCMP statement.
The incident occurred on October 4, when RCMP received a distress call about a suspected crash near Killam Bay.
The statement reads that the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre was immediately involved, along with the RCMP, and the Coast Guard from Powell River.
"Witnesses in the area were the first on scene and some debris of the helicopter was located, but the lone occupant and pilot was not. A search was conducted in the area without success," the statement continues.
BC RCMP media spokesperson Sergeant Chris Manseau said that the investigation is ongoing to determine the cause.
They added: "Transport Canada is working on a recovery for the helicopter, but that may take some time, as the water in the area is believed to be more than 500 feet deep."
The name of the deceased has not been released due to privacy, but the statement confirmed that it was not a Sunshine Coast resident.
