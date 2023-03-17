Here Are 7 'Affordable Dollarama Home Finds You Need,' According To A TikToker (VIDEOS)
If you're in need of some basics for your home but don't want to spend an arm and a leg, why not try out Dollarama?
TikToker @maiifindss recently shared some of the useful products she spotted while shopping at the low-cost retailer in Canada and they might deserve a spot in your household.
"Affordable Dollarama home finds you need," said the text on her video before she showed off some products.
"First up is a shower caddy," she said, showing the suction cups that adhere right to your bathroom tile. "These are so useful. If you don't have one, get one. Trust me."
Don't you hate when your favourite sweater starts to look a little fuzzy? Dollarama has a solution to that in the form of a little fabric shaver "for when your clothes have piling," she explained.
"Throw out old plastic hangers in your closet and get these velvet ones," the TikToker said. "They're so nice and they make your closet look so aesthetic."
If you like everything in your life to have a certain spot, you'll want to check out the storage sectional she says is perfect for keeping underwear and socks organized.
"I feel like every kitchen needs this but nobody has it," she said while showing a towel holder that hooks onto cabinets.
As for her last two items, she listed a Scrub Daddy sponge and an expandable colander.
"These are all essentials in my opinion," the TikToker said of the seven products, all of which cost under $5.
Cheap and useful — a winning combo!
