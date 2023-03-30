Here Are 10 Of The Top Side Hustles In The US, According To ChatGPT & How Much You Can Make
You can basically match your income. 🤑
The cost of living in the U.S. can make it difficult to have only one job and put food on the table. Because of this, most people find side hustles to make an extra buck.
Sometimes, that part-time job becomes an even better source of income. However, between work/life balance, and the usual stressors of the day, some people have no clue where to begin.
So, we asked ChatGPT, an Artificial Intelligence system, to name the ultimate side hustles in the U.S. and they gave us some popular options that pay a pretty penny.
Freelance Writing or Graphic Design
Chat GPT listed freelance writing and graphic design, which can give you financial freedom and the ability to work wherever you want, like from the comfort of your own home.
You can showcase your work on places like Fiverr, Upwork or Freelancer.
According to ZipRecruiter, you can make an average of $68K/year or even $5,000 a month.
Delivery and Courier Services
"You can work for companies like Uber Eats, DoorDash, Postmates, or Instacart to earn extra cash delivering goods and groceries," ChatGPT suggested.
The average delivery driver makes just under $16 an hour in the U.S., ZipRecruiter reported.
Pet-Sitting and Dog-Walking
ZipRecruiter writes that dog walkers can almost match their income just by doing that. Salaries can range between $13,500-52,000.
Some places you can find pet sitting/dog walking services include apps like Rover.
Online Tutoring
If you specialize in a topic and have strong teaching abilities, you can make over $4,000/month tutoring students, ZipRecruiter calculated.
"With the rise of online learning, you can offer tutoring services in subjects you excel in," ChatGPT states. So, you can do this from the comfort of your own computer, as well. There are programs where you can teach students overseas or even locally owned programs.
Social Media Management
Glassdoor reports that the average social media manager makes around $51,000/year. This is something you might be able to manage during breaks at your job and after work. Now, there are even apps that schedule posts for you so your job can be done before it even begins.
"You can offer your services to small businesses and entrepreneurs who need help managing their social media accounts," ChatGPT writes.
House Cleaning
If you're very organized and like things nice and neat, cleaning homes might be right for you. The average house cleaner makes over $30,000/year, as posted by ZipRecruiter.
You can offer your services to families as well as companies who don't have the time throughout the day to clean their space.
Renting Out Your Car or Space
"You can rent out your car on Turo or your space on Airbnb to make extra cash," ChatGPT suggests.
Airbnb is a great side hustle because you can make passive income just by owning a property, Turo is fairly similar. It's like Airbnb for cars.
The salary you can make being an Airbnb host can range from $42,000-68,000 per year.
Photography and Video
If you have a passion for photography or videography, there are tons of ways you can promote yourself artistically, such as social media content creation and even events.
The average someone makes doing so is $36/hour, which can be around $75,000 per year and can become a full-time job.
Personal Shopping and Styling
Indeed writes the average personal shopper makes over $61,000 per year. You can work for an individual or family, new retail outlets and cosmetic stores.
ChatGPT suggests that "you can help busy clients with shopping and styling for events or personal needs."
Handyman or Home Repair Service
A self-employed handyman salary can be upwards of $79,000/year in the U.S.
As a handyman there are so many options, such as home and apartment repairs. Larger complexes also need on-duty maintenance professionals. There's a wide range of handyman work, and, if you're self-employeed, the freedom of time is all yours.