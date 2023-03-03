Here's How To Save On Netflix In Canada Now That Your Friend's Password Doesn't Work
Get more bang for your buck and even more content.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you use the affiliate links in this article.
It's the end of an era for those who mooch off Netflix subscriptions from their friends or significant others: Password sharing is over.
Last month, four countries including Canada faced Netflix's recent crackdown on password sharing between households.
If you've been putting off paying for Netflix yourself because of a generous friend or partner, like 34% of Narcity Canada readers who responded to a recent Instagram poll, you now have to choose between a paid sharing option or creating your own account.
If the latter appeals to you most, you could get more bang for your buck by setting up your Netflix account through TELUS' Stream+ bundle.
Stream+ is Canada’s first and only all-in-one streaming bundle that provides new and existing TELUS mobility customers with unlimited content from Netflix Premium, Apple TV+ and discovery+ for $28/month when they add it to their TELUS mobility plan.
If you're always on the hunt for the best shows, the savings just make sense.
On its own, Netflix's Premium plan — which includes unlimited ad-free content and the ability to stream on four devices at a time — will cost you $20.99/month. For just $7 more, Stream+ gives you access to Netflix Premium plus everything on Apple TV+, discovery+ and TELUS TV+ too.
It's a great option if you (and anyone you share your Stream+ account with) like to jump between trending series on different streaming platforms — like Netflix's Love is Blind, Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso (Season 3 returns March 15!), and David Attenborough's Planet Earth series on discovery+.
You can watch it all from numerous devices — including your phone, laptop, tablet and TV — simultaneously.
If you already have your own account for any of these services, you can easily link your existing accounts with Stream+ and can keep your watch history.
Plus, your Stream+ subscription will be added to your monthly TELUS mobility bill. This way, you only have one payment to worry about.
With big savings, all-in-one billing, and new titles added every week, Stream+ can get you back to your Netflix binge in no time.
Sign up for TELUS Stream+ by visiting the TELUS website. Koodo customers can sign up here.