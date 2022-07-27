Here’s A Not-To-Be Missed Summer Event You Should Go To, Based On Your Province
From foodie fairs to screenings under the stars.
Summer is more lively than ever this year with the return of exciting in-person events across the country.
No matter where you are, there’s something going on: music festivals, farmers markets — you name it. Translation: now’s the time to make amazing memories and new friends.
Jam Out At Rockin' River In BC
Price: Starting at $125 (plus taxes and fees)
When: July 28-31, 2022
Address: 125 Neilson St. Merritt, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you're a country music fan, you'll want to head to this epic music festival featuring headliners like Tim McGraw and Darius Rucker.
Get right in the action by booking a campsite along the Coldwater River and making your extra-long weekend all about the music, tasty bevs and summer vibes.
Celebrate History On Discovery Day In Yukon
Price: Free
When: August 11-15, 2022
Address: Across Dawson City, YT
Why You Need To Go: Discovery Day salutes the famous gold rush era in the Yukon, when folks from all over flocked to make their fortune in Klondike.
In modern times, the city of Dawson celebrates by hosting events across the city once a year, with parades, bands, art festivals and more.
Chase Summer Vibes In Alberta
Price: From $109.95 (plus taxes and fees)
When: July 30-31, 2022
Address: Max Bell Centre Festival Grounds, 1001 Barlow Trail SE, Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: Dance the weekend away at Chasing Summer in Calgary, where you can see artists like Loud Luxury and Armin Van Buuren.
Visit The Dark Sky Festival In The Northwest Territories
Price: From $20
When: August 18-21, 2022
Address: Wood Buffalo National Park, Fort Smith, NT
Why You Need To Go: Spotting constellations in your yard is one thing, but seeing the night sky from the world's largest dark sky preserve takes the stargazing experience to a whole new level.
This multi-day festival in Wood Buffalo National Park includes BBQs, bird watching, concerts, keynotes and of course — night-sky viewing.
Party At The Ex In Saskatchewan
Price: From $5 (plus taxes and fees)
When: August 3-7, 2022
Address: 1700 Elphinstone St., Regina, SK
Why You Need To Go: With rides, a massive marketplace and a performance by Jason Derulo, the Queen City Ex has it all when it comes to entertainment.
There are also so many fun and wacky fair foods to try, like a unicorn rainbow-glazed donut stick, Flamin' Cheetos fries and even mac-and-cheese soft serve.
Travel Without Leaving Manitoba At Folklorama
Price: From $7 (plus fees)
When: July 31 – August 13, 2022
Address: Winnipeg, MB
Why You Need To Go: If you've been wanting to travel but haven't had the chance, you can explore tons of different cultures and cuisines right in Winnipeg at Folklorama.
The festival sets up various pavilions that represent different countries and cultures with authentic food, performances and decor. Taste new flavours, learn something cool and scratch that travel itch.
Get Into Nature In Nunavut
Price: Varies by activity
When: All summer long
Address: Various locations in Nunavut
Why You Need To Go: Though the beloved Alianait Arts Festival kicks off the summer, there’s still so much to do and explore in Nunavut throughout the season.
Make the most of the weather by joining Karen Nutarak and her husband Harvey for rod fishing at Salmon Creek in Pond Inlet. If you’re in Iqaluit, tag along on a fly-fishing expedition and meet some new like-minded folks.
Dance The Night Away At Ontario Place
Price: Varies depending on the show
When: All summer long
Address: 955 Lake Shore Blvd W, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Electronic music lovers can gather at Electric Island for plenty of house and techno beats, all with an amazing view of the Toronto skyline.
If you can't get enough, you can also check out a ton of other concerts throughout summer at the Budweiser Stage like The Black Keys and Kehlani.
Join The Convo At Quebec’s Cinéma Sous Les Étoiles
Price: Free
When: June 29-September 9, 2022
Address: Multiple venues across Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Grab a blanket and tune into local and international documentaries at one of over 20 outdoor venues; each flick is accompanied by a lively discussion.
There are screenings across the city, like in Little Italy (where you can grab a delicious bite to eat nearby) and Le Plateau Mont-Royal.
Check Out Newfoundland’s St. John's Farmers Market
Price: Free
When: Every Saturday
Address: 245 Freshwater Rd., St John's, NL
Why You Need To Go: You can buy everything from freshly baked goods to handmade jewellery at the St. John's Farmers Market.
There are always new vendors, performances and themed events, so it's worth visiting more than once. Chat up your neighbours and shop local!
Get Into History At Crime & Punishment In New Brunswick
Price: From $24 (plus taxes and fees)
When: August 13-14, 2022
Address: 5804 Route 102 Prince William, NB
Why You Need To Go: Kings Landing is a historical village just 20 minutes from Fredericton where you can travel to the past and see how Canadians lived way back when.
One of the themed events this summer explores how crimes and trials were dealt with in the 19th century (spoiler: there were duels involved).Website
Support Nova Scotia’s Performers At This Busker Festival
Price: Free (PWYC)
When: July 27-August 1, 2022
Address: Halifax and Dartmouth Waterfronts, NS
Why You Need To Go: The Halifax Busker Festival is full of talented street performers like fire breathers, acrobats, magicians and more.
Be sure to hop on a few rides while you're there, and head to the harbour on July 30 for the Halifax Natal Day fireworks.
Support Local Theatre In Prince Edward Island
Price: Varies depending on the show
When: June 14-September 24, 2022
Address: 145 Richmond St., Charlottetown, PE
Why You Need To Go: The Charlottetown Festival is a musical theatre event at the Confederation Centre of the Arts featuring Canadian shows like Anne of Green Gables.
There are both indoor and outdoor performances, so you can enjoy the warm summer weather while bopping to show tunes.
