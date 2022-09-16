Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The Most Anticipated TV Shows Starting This Fall
Fall is just around the corner, and with the season comes its many joys: cozy drinks, sweater weather and, of course, the debut (and return) of so many binge-worthy TV shows.
From hard-hitting dramas to hilarious sitcoms, CTV has you covered with its upcoming slate of shows joining the network this fall.
So pull that remote out from between the couch cushions, charge up your laptop or tablet and get ready for the ultimate autumn viewing schedule.
‘The Rookie: Feds’ & ‘The Rookie’
When It Airs: The Rookie: Feds airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT beginning September 27. The Rookie airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT, beginning September 25
Why You Need To Watch It: Canada's beloved Nathan Fillion stars in The Rookie, a dramatic police procedural crime series with trademark comedic beats.
Fillion plays Officer John Nolan, a man who pursued his dream of joining the LAPD. Fans can also expect to see Chicago P.D. alum Lisseth Chavez join the cast for season five.
The Rookie: Feds is a spin-off series on CTV starring Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy.The new show was first introduced as a two-part event during the fourth season of The Rookie and, with Fillion as an executive producer, it’s sure to have some awesome cross-over episodes
‘East New York’
When It Airs: Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, beginning October 2
Why You Need To Watch It: This new police-crime drama stars Amanda Warren, who you may recognize from HBO’s The Leftovers, and Jimmy Smits (L.A. Law) as Police Chief John Suarez.
Warren plays Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood, the newly promoted boss of the 74th Precinct of a working-class neighbourhood in East New York — one that’s in the early stages of gentrification.
With familial ties to the area, Haywood is determined to protect her beloved community with the help of her fellow officers and detectives – she just has to get them on board first. Watch this exciting story unfold on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app.
‘Alaska Daily’
When It Airs: Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT, beginning October 6
Why You Need To Watch It: Two-time Academy Award-winner Hilary Swank stars in this brand-new drama series as Eileen Fitzgerald, a recently disgraced reporter.
In hopes of finding both personal and professional redemption, Fitzgerald leaves behind her high-profile life in New York to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage, Alaska.
Already listed by The LA Times as a Top 20 Show by their TV experts, you won’t want to miss this star-studded series premiere on CTV.
‘The Cleaning Lady’
When It Airs: Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, beginning September 19
Why You Need To Watch It: This thrilling crime drama makes its return with Elodie Yung reprising her role as Thony, a Cambodian doctor. Naveen Andrews (Lost) has also been cast for the second season.
After her attempt to seek medical treatment for her son goes awry, Thony is pushed into hiding. Using her intelligence to fight back, Thony finds herself heading down a dark path of lawbreaking – but for all the right reasons.
Catch the season-two premiere online, on the app or live on CTV.
‘The Masked Singer’
When It Airs: Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, beginning September 21
Why You Need To Watch It: The Masked Singer is super popular for its mysterious celebrity cameos, and it’s returning for its eighth season this fall on CTV.
The reality singing competition features megastar talent (actors, singers, athletes and more) who perform in extravagant mascot costumes. Aside from trying to guess who the mysterious voice might belong to, the hardest part will be not singing along.
The panel of celebrity judges is made up of singer Nicole Scherzinger, actor Ken Jeong (Community), actress and TV personality Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg and singer Robin Thicke.
The series is also hosted by actor, rapper and comedian, Nick Cannon — so you know there’ll be plenty of on and off-stage shenanigans.
‘Transplant’
When It Airs: Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, beginning September 23
Why You Need To Watch It: This Canadian medical drama, proudly set in Toronto’s York Memorial Hospital, stars Hamza Haq as Dr. Bashir "Bash" Hamed, a talented doctor and Syrian refugee.
In the series' third season, Bash is faced with obstacles, like obtaining Canadian citizenship for both himself and his younger sister, Amira (Sirena Gulamgaus, Orphan Black).
Binge the first two seasons on the CTV app to make your morning commute totally fly by.
‘Children Ruin Everything’
When It Airs: Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, beginning September 19
Why You Need To Watch It: This Canadian comedy, starring Meaghan Rath (Hawaii Five-0) and Aaron Abrams (Blindspot), is returning for its second season on CTV.
Rath and Abrams play parents Astrid and James, who are still juggling everything life throws at them as they discover all the little ways raising kids has reshaped their world.Without giving too much away, season two will be graced by notable guest stars such as Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy), Anna Hopkins (Shadowhunters) and Aaron Ashmore (Smallville).
Fall always guarantees pure entertainment and CTV's got all your bases covered. Catch up on your returning favourites or tune into new, highly anticipated premiers.
Whether you watch on TV, the website or the CTV app, you can get your binge-watching fill wherever you go.
