Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

climate action incentive payment

Here’s Why Some Canadians May Have Just Received A Direct Deposit From the Feds

Did you just get money from the government?

Trending Associate Editor
Canadian dollars.

Canadian dollars.

Dreammediapeel | Dreamstime

Canadian residents from four provinces will find their bank balance slightly higher than when the day first started.

Thanks to the federal government’s Climate Action Incentive Payment (CAIP), residents of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario are scheduled to receive direct deposits on July 15.

To put it simply, the CAIP is a is a tax credit that is given out to offset the federal pollution pricing system.

While, in all other provinces, direct proceeds are returned to the governments of those jurisdictions, for the four provinces listed above, proceeds are returned directly to residents.

This marks the first time these payments are being made on a quarterly basis, with July being the first month. In fact, on July 15, residents can expect a “double-up” payment for April-June and July-September.

The next installment will be made in October 2022, followed by one in January 2023.

That being said, the amount you received largely depends on where you live and your family situation.

A family of four in Alberta is scheduled to receive $1,079 over the course of the year, while a similar family in Ontario is eligible for $745. A family living in Saskatchewan will be receiving $1,101, while one in Manitoba will receive $832.

Those living in small and rural communities are even eligible for an additional 10% of the amount.

Since this is an annual amount, don’t expect all of that money to be in reflect in your bank balance today. However, you can expect a nice chunk of it all the same.

Right in time for the weekend, too!

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...