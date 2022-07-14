NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Ontarians Could Be Getting Some Money From The Feds This Week & Here's How Much

You might want to keep an eye on your bank account!

Toronto Associate Editor
Canadian money. Right: Ontario government building.

Bruno Monteny | Dreamstime, Warasit Phothisuk | Dreamstime

You might get a surprise in the mail or in your bank account tomorrow, Ontario! The Canadian government is sending some money to some Ontarians thanks to the Climate Action Incentive Payment (CAIP), and you might just be eligible.

On Friday, July 15, eligible Ontarians will start getting the CAIP, and get this money back every quarter. This credit is also a tax-free payment the feds say they have created to help families and individuals "offset the cost of federal pollution pricing."

So, who is eligible in Ontario?

Well, a lot of people can qualify, so long as they meet one of the following conditions: you are younger than 19, you have or used to have a spouse or common-law partner, or you are a parent and live with your child (or at least used to). You also must have lived in the province on the first day of the payment month, and the last day of the previous month.

To get this money, Ontarians didn't even need to apply. Instead, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) sees who is eligible based on their income tax and benefit return, and sends the money out directly to those who qualify.

Now, the amount you get depends on your "family situation."

Individual Ontarians can get a yearly credit of $373, and it's $186 for a spouse or common-law partner. Residents can also get $93 for every child under 19 years old, and single-parent families can get $186 for their first child.

Since the payment comes in every quarter, eligible Ontarians can expect to get their money back on the 15th of April, July, October and January, with the first payment hitting the bank this Friday. According to the federal government, this cheque will be a little fatter since it will also include the retroactive amount for April 2022.

