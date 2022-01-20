Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
federal payment canada

Students In Canada Can Now Get Up To $2K From The Feds To Help Pay For Their Education

Eligible students don't need to pay anything to get the money.👇💰

Trending Editor
Students In Canada Can Now Get Up To $2K From The Feds To Help Pay For Their Education
@mcgillu | Instagram

Calling all students! Eligible students can now receive up to $2,000 from the federal government via the Canada Learning Bond (CLB) and you don't need to pay anything to get the money.

In 2022, the CLB was updated so that students aged 18-20 can apply for financial support.

The CLB is money that the Government of Canada adds to a Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP) to help young people from low-income families pay for post-secondary education.

It can be used to help pay for various post-secondary programs, including trade schools, colleges, universities, apprenticeship programs and more.

Eligible young people can get up to $2,000, although the amount of money an individual can receive varies.

Applicants who were eligible for the CLB but have not received it can get $500 for the first year they qualified and $100 for each additional year up to the age of 15.

"You do not need to add money to an RESP to receive the CLB," Employment and Social Development Canada confirmed online.

A bank account is not required to open an RESP, either.

The eligibility criteria state that applicants must be a resident of Canada and have been born on or after January 1, 2004.

Their primary caregiver must have applied for the Canada Child Benefit and had a low adjusted income for at least one year before they turned 15.

Qualifying students have up until the day before they turn 21 to open an RESP and apply for the CLB. Those who want to get it sorted ASAP can apply for it as soon as they turn 18 years old.

Those who wish to apply will need a valid social insurance number (SIN) and an RESP.

If this isn't the right support for you, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently laid out how students could get up to $6,000 via the Canada Student Grants program.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
ontario reopening

Ontario Gyms Are Reopening This Month & Here Are The New Rules

Gyms will open at 50% capacity.

@fordnationdougford | Instagram, SevenstockStudio | Dreamstime

The Ontario government just announced that gyms will be reopening later this month, along with indoor dining and other previously closed businesses, to kick off "the process of gradually easing restrictions."

Gyms will be able to open at 50% capacity as of January 31 at 12:01 a.m., so if you've been missing your daily hit, your muscles won't have to wait much longer, according to a government news release.

Keep Reading Show less

A Woman Was Charged After She Ran Out Of Gas On The QEW & Caused A Five Car Pileup

She tried to push on.

Valentino Visentini | Dreamstime

No one likes filling up gas when it's minus 20 out, but the alternative is so much worse. An Ontario driver is facing several charges this week after getting onto a busy highway despite being low on fuel, resulting in, well, chaos.

According to the OPP's Highway Safety Division, the motorist came to a stop after she ran out of gas on the QEW, blocking the highway's left lane.

Keep Reading Show less
canada jobs

WestJet Jobs Are Available In Canada Right Now & You Get Travel Perks As Soon As You Start

Some positions are remote so you can work from anywhere in Canada. ✈️

@westjet | Instagram

For anyone who's looking for work, there are a bunch of WestJet jobs available and they come with serious travel perks that start right away!

The positions are primarily located in Calgary but there are some that are remote, so you can do the work from anywhere in Canada.

Keep Reading Show less

A Drug 'Super Lab' Has Been Discovered In A Small Town In BC & It's Hidden Behind Some Trees

The investigation is ongoing.

Ian Mcdonald | Dreamstime

A drug "super lab" has been found in a small town in B.C., and there's an ongoing investigation into it.

The lab was found in a rural area, in Abbotsford, B.C., and the B.C. RCMP Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response (CLEAR) team has been there since January 14.

Keep Reading Show less