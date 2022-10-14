Some Ontarians Are Getting Money From The Government This Week & Here's Who Is Eligible
Did you get some money? 🤑
Some Ontarians will be a bit richer this week after receiving money from the Canadian government, but not everyone is eligible.
Thanks to the federal government, four provinces, including Ontario, are set to receive money as part of the Climate Action Incentive Payment (CAIP).
"CAIP is a tax-free amount paid to help individuals and families offset the cost of the federal pollution pricing. It is available to residents of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario. It consists of a basic amount and a supplement for residents of small and rural communities," the government stated.
However, not everyone is eligible for the free money.
Who is eligible for the Climate Action Incentive Payment (CAIP)?
To be eligible, you must be an Ontario resident "on the first day of the payment month and the last day of the previous month."
Additionally, you need to meet one of the following conditions during the same time period:
- "You are 19 years of age or older
- You have (or previously had) a spouse or common-law partner
- You are (or previously were) a parent and live (or previously lived) with your child."
- "Your child is under 19 years of age
- Your child lives with you
- You are primarily responsible for the care and upbringing of your child
- Your child is registered for the Canada child benefit."
How much is the CAIP for 2022?
According to the government, here's how much you should expect to see in your account if you are eligible for this rebate:
The Ontario program provides an annual credit of (for the 2021 base year) :
- "$373 for an individual
- $186 for a spouse or common-law partner
- $93 per child under 19
- $186 for the first child in a single-parent family."
Also, most of you don't need to apply to receive the payment for the CAIP; some people in Ontario have confirmed that money appeared in their accounts on Friday, which means it might be time to buy some winter clothes, courtesy of Justin Trudeau.
