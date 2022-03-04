Hershey Canada Is Dropping A Series Of HER/SHE Bars To Celebrate International Women's Day
The bars spotlight Canadian women who are making a lasting change.
Valentine's Day may be over, but the love doesn't have to stop there. Another cherished celebration is coming up on March 8: International Women's Day.
This calendar event honours women-identifying folks of all backgrounds and the amazing things they do to enrich the global community.
The day also acts as a reminder of the work that Canadians can put in to support the nation's women and the great things they’re doing.
This year, International Women's Day is being celebrated in a number of ways — one of the most notable is the new and exclusive HER/SHE bars by Hershey Canada.
Fitriya, Courtesy of Timelapse Films
As part of the chocolate brand's #HERFORSHE campaign, each bar is designed by Toronto artist Gosia Komorski and inspired by Canadian women who are dedicated to uplifting their communities.
In addition to the exclusive, not-for-sale drop, Hershey Canada is highlighting each woman’s story in an accompanying video.
The five barrier-breaking Canadians being featured this year are:
- Torontonian Natalya Amres, a self-taught sustainable fashion designer and founder of Remixed by Tal. Amres is the queen of DIY, upcycling hype streetwear into structural pieces.
- Marion Willis, the Winnipeg-based founder of St. Boniface Street Links. She works to advocate for Manitoba's unhoused neighbours, building strong partnerships with charitable organizations across the city.
- Fitriya Mohamed, founder of Muslim Women's Summer Basketball League in Toronto. Her hope with MWSBL is to inspire generations of female Muslim hoopers around the world.
- Yasmeen Persad, a Toronto-based trans woman and 2SLGBTQIA+ rights activist. For 10 years, Parsad has been an educator for LGBT-related issues, working with trans youth, HIV-positive women and sex workers.
- Calgarian Erica Jacobs, founder and chair of the 100% Skate Club, whose mission is to support girls and non-binary folks in the male-dominated skateboard culture.
Marion, Courtesy of Timelapse Films
As part of the global initiative, Hershey Canada is partnering with and donating to Girl Up, an organization working towards the advancement of girls' skills, rights and leadership opportunities.
If you know any women in your community who are paving the way for the next generation, the chocolate brand is encouraging Canadians to use the hashtag #HERFORSHE to spread the love and showcase your local MVPs.
Gift them with chocolate, go out for some tea or plan a mani-pedi date to show them you care. (If you identify as a woman: remember to celebrate yourself too!)
