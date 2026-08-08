Canada has half as many measles cases as U.S.: WHO data

High measles cases need vaccination response: WHO
High measles cases need vaccination response: WHO
A sign warning of measles is posted on a glass door as a patient checks in for an appointment in the family medicine wing of at the Texas Tech Physicians of the Permian Basin Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Odessa, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Measles data from the World Health Organization show that Canada has half the number of confirmed cases as the United States, despite having a population only about one-tenth the size of its neighbour.

WHO says 47,459 measles cases have been confirmed across the Americas as of July 18, which is three times higher than the total reported cases all of last year in the region.

The United States has 2,260 of those cases, while Canada has confirmed 1,107.

The WHO says the disease has claimed 45 lives so far this year in the Americas, largely in Guatemala and Mexico.

It says in an alert that the Americas need to strengthen their vaccination, surveillance and rapid outbreak response measures amid rising measles cases across the region.

The organization says North and South America are seeing their highest number of confirmed cases in more than two decades.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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