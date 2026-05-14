Public health agency says World Cup poses high risk of measles spread
An analysis by the Public Health Agency of Canada says there is a high risk of measles transmission in this country during the FIFA World Cup.
The federal agency has completed an infectious disease risk assessment as officials prepare for thousands of players, staff and fans to converge on Toronto and Vancouver next month.
It analyzed 14 pathogens that could be imported during the games, including avian and swine flu, mpox, Ebola virus, poliovirus and measles.
Measles is the agency's top source of concern because of how widespread it is around the world and how easily the disease is transmitted through the air.
Canada lost its measles elimination status last year after an outbreak persisted for more than a year.
Mpox virus is next on the list but it poses only a moderate risk because it's spread to close contacts like sexual partners or people in the same household.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2026.
By Canadian Press Staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.