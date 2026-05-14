Public health agency says World Cup poses high risk of measles spread

World Cup poses high measles risk: PHAC
World Cup poses high measles risk: PHAC
UV grow lights are seen on the grass pitch installed at B.C. Place in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. The lights are used to cultivate and maintain high quality turf for the FIFA World Cup.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Writer

An analysis by the Public Health Agency of Canada says there is a high risk of measles transmission in this country during the FIFA World Cup.

The federal agency has completed an infectious disease risk assessment as officials prepare for thousands of players, staff and fans to converge on Toronto and Vancouver next month.

It analyzed 14 pathogens that could be imported during the games, including avian and swine flu, mpox, Ebola virus, poliovirus and measles.

Measles is the agency's top source of concern because of how widespread it is around the world and how easily the disease is transmitted through the air.

Canada lost its measles elimination status last year after an outbreak persisted for more than a year.

Mpox virus is next on the list but it poses only a moderate risk because it's spread to close contacts like sexual partners or people in the same household.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2026.

By Canadian Press Staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, May 12 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot

New $100,000 Maxplus prizes have been won!

This beautiful Ontario town with waterfront views is the 'best' place to live in the province

It's brimming with charm.

7 places that I consider the worst to live in Ontario, as a Toronto local

Don't hate me (you know I'm right) 🤫

The feds just issued new travel advice for all Canadians going abroad this summer

The situation in the Middle East could disrupt your plans — even if you're not going anywhere near the region. ⚠️

WestJet is hiring for these jobs at Canadian airports that get you travel perks

Even if you don't have to travel for work, you get these travel perks! ✈️

Judge quashes Alberta separation petition

Judge quashes Alberta separation petition, Smith calls ruling 'anti-democratic'

14 Dollarama affordable kitchen finds that transformed my space (PHOTOS)

I really scored with these items!

Canada's new coin is a red, orange and white loonie and you can find it in your change soon

It commemorates World Cup games being played in Toronto and Vancouver.

I recently moved away and I need to be honest about Canada's tipping culture

Having worked in restaurants, I've seen both sides 🫣