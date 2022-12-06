Holiday Season Has Officially Arrived At CF Malls & Here's All The Awesome Stuff You Can Do
Including free concerts leading up to December 25.
Across the country, people are gearing up for the festive traditions you only find in Canada, like waiting politely for the holiday menus to be revealed and heading to a Cadillac Fairview (CF) shopping centre to shop for a perfect gift for that special person on their list.
This year, you might want to factor in some time during your visit to your local CF shopping centre to soak up the extra-special festive entertainment too.
From magical indoor snowfalls and musical performances to beloved Santa visits and outdoor mini-putt with a hockey stick, here are a bunch of the activities planned to help you embrace the most wonderful time of the year.
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow
Visitors to CF Toronto Eaton Centre are in for a wondrous spectacle this holiday season, where the magic of winter is coming indoors.
Right now, guests at the shopping centre get to enjoy an enchanting flurry of snow while warm and cozy inside.
The charming tumble of snowflakes happens up to three times a day until December 31 in the main court area of the shopping centre: 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays, and 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on weekends.
Give your holiday wishlist to the big man himself
Santa Claus will be at your local CF shopping centre until December 24, and he's taking reservations. No more having to wait in line because Santa will be ready when you are!
Proceeds from the $10-per-ticket go to local charities, and you get to chat with Mr. Claus and take home five professional digital pics of your visit.
Sensitive Santa will also be at participating locations until December 24. Organized in collaboration with Autism Speaks Canada, this experience enables children with autism and their families to enjoy the spirit of the season in comfort.
Santa will be available for visits at 16 CF shopping centres across Canada. He’s quite popular at this time of year, so it’s best to book your spot soon.
Be entertained by Canadian celebs & local talent while you shop
This one is for the Torontonians. Until December 24, CF Toronto Eaton Centre will host its Merry Merry Music live music program, bringing together a diverse lineup of local talent and well-known celebs to entertain shoppers from Thursday to Sunday. You can check out the schedule to see who you might catch on stage.
Canadian holiday music lovers can also get into the festive spirit and catch live Music at CF performances at 16 other CF shopping centres featuring seasonal classics performed by talented community artists.
Grab your friends & try hockey-stick mini-putt together
Leave it to Canadians to find a way to put any sport on ice. At CF's Frozen Fairways, you'll be handed a hockey stick and puck to play an entertaining game of nine-hole mini-putt on artificial ice.
Tickets are $5 per game with proceeds going to local charities, and you can book ahead at three participating CF malls:
- CF Fairview Pointe Claire (December 10-15)
- CF Markville (December 21-27)
- CF Sherway Gardens (January 2-8)
Make holiday shopping easy with curated fashion & gift picks
Whether you need a gift for that special person on your list or want inspiration for the perfect holiday outfit, consider checking out CF’s virtual "lookbook” first.
You can find all the trends and gift ideas from Shop the Look at CF retailers, making it easy to get your wishlist items right away when you hit the shops IRL.
CF's now operating extended holiday hours, so you have plenty of time to experience all the cheer and merriment your local CF mall has lined up. Since the hours of operation will vary depending on location, be sure to check your local CF website before heading out.