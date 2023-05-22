Hot Pockets Got Rid Of Their Microwave Sleeves & TikTokers Are So Outraged With The Change
"Literally fell to my knees and screamed."
For years, Hot Pockets products have been a popular snack among Americans who love a quick savory bite that’s perfect for when you’re in a rush. With a variety of flavors, these microwavable sandwiches are ready in two minutes and are known to come with a sleeve that prevents consumers from burning their fingers. However, it looks like the company got rid of this prop.
TikTok user @magamgams recently posted a video captioned, "Never thought I’d see the day," where they show a Hot Pockets sandwich without the characteristic sleeve and a box with a message that reads the following:
"After over 35 years of experience, we’ve developed the crispiest crust in Hot Pockets history. So now, our Hot Pockets are just as good without the sleeve, and we eliminate waste too. Win-Win."
@magamgams
Never thought I'd see the day. #hot #pockets #no #sleeve #hotpockets #2023 #bingo #card #whoa
In 2010, the American company of microwaveable goods posted on Facebook about how "awesome" the sleeves were because they would prevent the hot sandwiches from burning your hands, but it seems like things have evolved.
The viral TikTok clip has over one million views, with thousands of users feeling outraged by the recent discovery.
"My fingertips have not evolved for this kind of change," one person wrote in the comment section of the video.
"Literally fell to my knees and screamed," another TikToker shared.
Part of the comment section of the viral TikTok clip.magamgams | TikTok
Some others didn’t take the news well and are now saying they won’t be buying the food item anymore.
"And now I’m never buying a Hot Pockets again," A TikToker commented. "The sleeves were a perfect carrying case for eating your pocket on the go."
"This actually ruined my day cause I used the heck out of those holders," someone else wrote.
Narcity reached out to Hot Pockets regarding the microwaveable covers for their products. We will update this article when we get more information.