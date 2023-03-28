Fans Praise 'Bachelor' Star Gabi Elnicki After A Shocking Finale & What She's Been Up To Since
She's had some much needed girl time since the split. 💔
Spoiler alert:The Bachelor finale aired last night and fans are flocking to former contestant Gabi Elnicki's side after Zach Shallcross rejected her and told everyone about their intimate night in the "fantasy suites." Now, Elnicki is back in Texas, and Shallcross is a distant memory.
People are showing so much support for her vulnerability to confront her ex on the show, including Florida's very own Rachel Recchia, a former Bachelorette.
"Showing emotion like this takes so much vulnerability, Gabi you are a queen," she tweeted.
Tons of avid watchers commented on Elnicki's most recent Instagram post that she "deserves better," and it seems the reality icon knows that, as she's shared glimpses of what her life has been like on social media this past year.
After graduating from Ole Miss, moving to Tampa, Florida, and landing in Houston, Texas, according to her LinkedIn, the Sales Account Executive has been enjoying some much-needed girl time.
Though she didn't get engaged this time around, she's been supportive of her friends as they get asked to tie the knot. It seems she still has high hopes to find love, as she posted their proposals in May and August of 2022.
She even had a blast at the Houston Rodeo with her squad as they posed in their cowboy hats in front of the Champion Wine Garden.
She was also pictured at a café in The Bayou City called Tiny Boxwoods in January, just after she announced she was going to be on the show.
The next season of The Bachelorette will feature Charity Lawson premiering on June 26.