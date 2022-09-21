The New Bachelor Zach Shallcross’ Instagram Transformed When He Moved From California To Texas
He traded his "normal" family life for fame as a single Texan.
The new leading man for The Bachelor Season 27 was officially announced yesterday, and he's a California transplant living in Texas.
Yesterday, the ABC show announced that Zach Shallcross, who is fresh from a breakup on The Bachelorette Season 19 finale, will have his own shot at looking for love again in the series that will premiere in January 2023.
The 26-year-old currently lives in Austin, TX but his Instagram shows his past as a young family man in Fullerton, California.
The reality TV star was living away from the spotlight as a Southern California man before his graduation.
Photos from his high school and college football days surrounded by his parents and siblings are still public at this time.
A look at Zach Shallcross' past on Instagram. @zachshall | Instagram
These days, Shallcross is living a single man's life in the Lone Star State.
According to his LinkedIn, Shallcross is a tech executive who has been working in the Texas state capital since 2019, and his social media is filled with posts hanging out with his friends around town.
The new Bachelor does all the typical activities most Austinites in their 20s do: barhopping with friends on 6th Street, summer weekends spent on a boat cruising Lake Austin, and fall music festivals and college football games.
Shallcross appears to still visit his family as various recent social posts show him attending events or enjoying a vacation in Oregon with them.