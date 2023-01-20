A New Season Of 'The Bachelor' Is About To Begin & Here's Everything You Need To Know
Cue the drama!
A new season of The Bachelor begins on Monday and that means we'll soon see 30 women vying for one man's heart.
Zach Shallcross is the new bachelor and based on the trailer, viewers are in for a lot of drama and a lot of tears.
If Shallcross looks familiar that's because he was on the most recent season The Bachelorette which starred Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.
Shallcross and Recchia formed a strong relationship throughout the season, but it didn't end well for the couple and Shallcross left the show, as reported by Today.
Now he'll be the leading man in the latest season of the reality dating show as he gives love another chance.
“Do I deserve this? I don’t know. But I’m pretty damn happy,” Shallcross says in a promo.
Your First Look at "The Bachelor" with Zach Shallcrosswww.youtube.com
Ahead of Monday night's premiere, here's everything you need to know about this season of The Bachelor.
Who is the new bachelor in 2023?
Zach Shallcross is the new bachelor after being a former contestant on the most recent season of The Bachelorette where he had a brief relationship with Rachel Recchia.
Originally from Anaheim Hills, California, the 26 year old currently splits his time between Texas and Orange County.
According to his bio on the ABC website, Shallcross is a tech executive and his LinkedIn says he's a senior cloud technology sales executive at Oracle.
Prior to that, Shallcross graduated California Polytechnic State University in 2019.
His bio from The Bachelorette says he loves his mama, dogs and football.
Some other personal tidbits about Shallcross are that he would love to be Spiderman for a day, he doesn't like breakfast and he's a master of the "Top Gun high-five."
Who are the contestants on the new season of The Bachelor?
There will be 30 contestants on the new season of The Bachelor.
From nurses, entrepreneurs and executives, the women in Shallcross' season are from all over the United States.
Among the cast is Brooklyn, a 25-year-old rodeo racer from Oklahoma, who dreams of being a professional rodeo cowgirl and horse trainer. Her bio on the show's website says she's a two-stepping pro and loves to start her day with a breakfast burrito.
The cast also includes Genevie, a 26-year-old neonatal nurse from Maryland who hopes to be CEO of a hospital one day and loves reading Colleen Hoover books in her spare time.
There's also an international contestant this season. Viktoria is a 29-year-old nanny who was born and raised in Austria and currently lives in New York City.
What can we expect to see on this season of The Bachelor?
According to Shallcross, we can expect to see a lot of tears and drama.
In an interview with PEOPLE, the tech executive says "It might not be the most dramatic season, but it's the most emotional season that they've ever had."
"But that's not to say that this season will not have some drama."
There are also a few familiar faces in the promo trailer.
Season 17 Bachelor star Sean Lowe briefly appears in the clip. Maybe he'll have some good advice for Shallcross considering he's been married to Catherine Giudici Lowe since 2014.
Bachelor nation alum Victoria Fuller and Tahzjuan Hawkins, who appeared on season 23 of The Bachelor and Season 6 and 7 of Bachelor In Paradise are also featured in the video.
“Tahzjuan is here to steal my man,” one of the contestants says in the promo. We'll have to stay tuned to see what happens there!
When is the next season of The Bachelor?
The 27th season of The Bachelor will premiere on January 23 at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.