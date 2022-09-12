A 'Bachelorette' Star Was Arrested In Texas With An 'Impaired' Female College Freshman
He said he was taking her back to her dorm.
On September 10, former Bachelorette star James McCoy Taylor was arrested in College Station, TX for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
However, according to the police report obtained by KBTX, he wasn't the only one in the vehicle, as an 18-year-old "college freshman companion" was sitting in the passenger seat of his Ford F-150 truck, and she was "impaired."
The 36-year-old celebrity from Katy, TX told a police officer that he met the girl at the college town's party street, Northgate, and was planning on driving the student back to her dorm.
Taylor was first seen urinating in the district's parking garage by a Blinn College Police Officer who then advised the singer-songwriter not to drive his vehicle, the report said that he ended up driving away anyway.
He was then stopped again and finally placed under arrest after a field sobriety test, but not without becoming "verbally abusive" to the arresting officer, the report continued.
Law enforcement also found a handgun in his truck's side door pocket, which is illegal as he was drinking alcohol at the time.
After paying a total of $6,000 in bonds he was released later the same day, according to Brazos County jail records.
Things seem to be good for Taylor now. He posted to his Instagram story just a day after the incident that he was having a "great Sunday" pictured with a recent Aggie graduate and a dog in a backyard.
A screenshot of Taylor's Instagram story from Sunday September 11.jamesmccoytaylor | Instagram
According to the reality TV alum's Instagram, "College Station, TX holds a special place in [his] heart," and he seems to be there pretty often attending sports games and hanging out with local alum and current students.
The College Station Police Department and Taylor have not yet responded to Narcity's request for comment about the incident.