'Bachelor' Nation's Jordan Kimball Is In Miami This Weekend & He Spilled The Show's Secrets
"I had insight on what so many young Americans wanted to know what that moment was like."
Bachelor Nation's villain, Jordan Kimball, is headed to Miami for the weekend after becoming a newlywed in Houston, TX, and he spilled the behind-the-scenes tea about the show.
He's coming to South Beach to host the Supermodels Unlimited Magazine’s 22nd Anniversary Fashion Show at the Clevelander Rooftop Terrace on Saturday, June 18.
So, we took this recently married man down Bachelor memory lane... and he didn't hold back.
Kimball said he was recruited off social media to be a semi-finalist and when cast, he took filming seriously until he understood "how things operate."
The former contestant said producers did their best to pin co-star David Ravitz against him on the show, but he suggests they're good friends now.
He was also on the season alongside Colton Underwood, who had his own spin-off, Coming Out Colton. Kimball said he knew Underwood wasn't on The Bachelorette for the right reasons.
After being kicked off the show, he was asked to go on Bachelor In Paradise.
"Two drinks an hour in the sun, the beach isn't really as long as you think it is, it's kind of a small area...you're sleeping outside." He said. "Even though it's paradise, it wears you down a little bit."
The reality star believes the show changed from the first season he appeared on to where it is today.
"Now, they're trying really hard to manufacture that drama and to pull people in that they know from social media have caused waves or maybe had differences with some people or maybe been with a lot of the people," he told Narcity.
Although the villain of his seasons, he said he still remains friends with a lot of his castmates.
"I was probably one of the most misunderstood villains of all time because it really was just for laughs," he said.
You can catch up with Kimball this weekend if you're in South Florida. He's not only hosting the event at the Clevelander, but he's there to help benefit the people of Ukraine