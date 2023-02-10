How This Canadian Couple Fell In Love At A Fit4Less Will Restore Your Faith In Meet-Cutes
These are the kind of gains Cupid's got in mind.
Valentine's Day is here, and it's a tough time to be looking for love. If romantic comedies are to be believed, your perfect person is just one fender bender or fallen library book away.
Yet, no matter how many times you've dropped your latté, you've never run into "the one."
And sure, there's online dating. But there's just something so much more romantic about a meet-cute than swiping left and right on your couch while you re-watch Friends for the millionth time.
To restore your faith in real-life romance, this is a story about a meet-cute that happened in this century (and it might just make you think about going to the gym more often).
Narcity caught up with the happy couple, Cayleigh and Andrew, to hear their story and spread the word that yes, people do still fall in love in the real world.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
The Stoney Creek Fiesta Mall Fit4Less had been Cayleigh's gym ever since the fall of 2017. Little did she know, her future beau, Andrew, had joined up almost at the same time — and it didn't take long for him to notice her.
"Cayleigh caught my eye at the gym a few times previously and each time I was working up my courage to say 'hi'," he told Narcity. Until one day, he simply had to break the ice.
"I finally bite the bullet and approached her mid-workout, nervously to ask her what her health secret/remedy was."
Surprised by the question that came during her squat set, Cayleigh said the first thing that came to her head: "I eat a lot of vegetables!"
"It was a few months after our initial meeting that we went on our first official date. We went for coffee and a walk, in the freezing cold end-of-February weather," said Cayleigh.
"He’s a lucky man, that I was even willing, let me tell you it was Canadian Cold."
While Andrew admits that Cayleigh's exceptional squat form played a big part in his first noticing her, it didn't take long for him to be smitten.
"I realized very soon after getting to know her personality and loving heart that I didn’t want to live a life without her," he said.
"We would hang out almost every day, we felt inseparable. I felt happy just being in her presence."
For Cayleigh, the early days of dating Andrew showed just how much they had in common.
"Andrew and I bonded over many things early on in our relationship: our love for our pets, wine, good food and music," she said.
"It never mattered what we did, a wine tasting, a hike to chase waterfalls or a drive around town singing the Backstreet Boys or Jordan Davis at the top of our lungs. We loved the adventure and we loved being able to do it together."
For both Cayleigh and Andrew, having the gym as a place to slowly get to know each other played a big role in their hitting it off.
"It allowed us to have a 'safe space' to get to know each other on the surface level before diving into the larger picture of who we are," Andrew told Narcity.
Cayleigh agreed, adding: "I guess if it wasn’t for Fit4Less, we probably wouldn’t have ever crossed paths."
"The atmosphere at Fit4Less is very open and welcoming. It makes it easier mentally to get into the gym for your health and wellness, while not feeling intimidated by others working out around you," she said.
Whether you're looking for love or just encouragement to the gym, Andrew's final piece of advice hits the nail on the head.
"Go into the gym with confidence and with the mindset of your goal and what you want to accomplish," he said.
"Who knows? Maybe one day you’ll find your soulmate, like I did."
Cayleigh and Andrew have been together for five years since he worked up the courage to say "hi" to her at the Stoney Creek Fiesta Mall Fit4Less that day. They've since become engaged and continue to hit the gym together.
So, this Valentine's Day, go old school and say "hi" to that person you've had your eye on.
In the end, all you need is the right environment and a little courage. For Andrew and Cayleigh, the chilled vibes of their local Fit4Less delivered the perfect atmosphere for a life-changing meet-cute.
