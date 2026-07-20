How Vancouver policed the World Cup, by the numbers

How Vancouver policed World Cup, by the numbers
How Vancouver policed World Cup, by the numbers
Members of the RCMP march ahead of Canada’s Voyageurs as they parade toward B.C. Place ahead of Canada’s World Cup Group B soccer match against Qatar, in Vancouver, on Thursday, June 18, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Timothy Matwey
Writer

Here's a look at the policing of the World Cup in Vancouver from June 11 to July 13, according to numbers provided by the Vancouver Police Department on Monday. 

Arrest numbers cover the FIFA Fan Fest in East Vancouver, BC Place and the Granville entertainment district.

Total police deployment on each game day: up to 1,300

Criminal Code arrests: 40

Breach-of-peace arrests: 109

Public intoxication arrests: 48

Total arrests in the Granville entertainment district: 177

Foreign nationals arrested: 16

Police drone flights: 811

Unauthorized civilian drone flights: 745

Drones remotely downed: 40

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2026.

By The Canadian Press | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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