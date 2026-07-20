How Vancouver policed the World Cup, by the numbers
How Vancouver policed World Cup, by the numbers
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Timothy Matwey
Writer
Jul 20, 2026, 6:49 PM
Jul 20, 2026, 6:50 PM
Here's a look at the policing of the World Cup in Vancouver from June 11 to July 13, according to numbers provided by the Vancouver Police Department on Monday.
Arrest numbers cover the FIFA Fan Fest in East Vancouver, BC Place and the Granville entertainment district.
Total police deployment on each game day: up to 1,300
Criminal Code arrests: 40
Breach-of-peace arrests: 109
Public intoxication arrests: 48
Total arrests in the Granville entertainment district: 177
Foreign nationals arrested: 16
Police drone flights: 811
Unauthorized civilian drone flights: 745
Drones remotely downed: 40
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2026.
By The Canadian Press | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.