Carolina Hurricanes anthem singer touched by praise for bilingual 'O Canada'

Hurricanes singer praised for bilingual 'O Canada'
Hurricanes singer praised for bilingual 'O Canada'
Mason Greer sings the Canadian National anthem before a Carolina Hurricane game against the Edmonton Oilers in Raleigh, North Carolina on Nov. 22, 2023,
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Josh Lavelle (Mandatory Credit) HANDOUT
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The singer who performed a bilingual version of "O Canada" in North Carolina ahead of the Hurricanes-Canadiens NHL playoff game on Thursday says he's surprised and honoured by the praise he's getting.

Mason Greer chose to sing Canada's national anthem in both official languages, instead of the English-only version that's usually heard everywhere outside of Montreal and Ottawa games.

Greer told The Canadian Press that his name has been trending on social media and he's received a flood of positive comments for his choice to sing in French.

He says some of the messages are in French, and he answers with a thank you because he can't speak the language.

The 24-year-old student has been singing "O Canada" at the Hurricanes’ home games since 2018, and has got into the habit of performing a bilingual version when the Ottawa Senators and the Montreal Canadiens come to play.

Greer has more than 10 years of experience singing national anthems in sports stadiums but says he's never experienced an atmosphere like one at the start of Thursday’s game in Raleigh.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2026.

By Stéphane Blais | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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