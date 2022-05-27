The Husband Of A Teacher Killed In The Texas Shooting Has Died Of A 'Broken Heart'
He left her flowers on the morning it happened 😭
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
The husband of one of the teachers killed during the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas has died of a heart attack, just two days after his wife was shot.
Joe Garcia was the husband of Irma Garcia, a teacher at Robb Elementary School who was killed when a gunman barricaded himself in with her 4th-grade class on May 24.
18-year-old Salvador Ramos stormed into the school and killed 19 children and two adults during the rampage before eventually being killed by a border patrol officer, authorities have said. Seventeen others were injured.
Irma Garcia and Joe Garcia had been married for 25 years and shared four children, with their youngest only being in 7th grade.
A GoFundMe page set up for the Garcias confirmed that on May 26, Joe passed away as a "result of a medical emergency."
ABC News confirmed that Mr. Garcia had passed away from a heart attack.
Their family members put it more poetically on GoFundMe.
"I truly believe Joe died of a broken heart, and losing the love of his life of more than 25 years was too much to bear," said the GoFundMe description.
There is such a thing as broken heart syndrome, and it's been known to affect people who go through sudden and extreme stress.
The couple's nephew, John Martinez, also announced the news on Twitter along with a picture of the pair.
\u201cEXTREMELY heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia Irma\u2019s husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief, i truly am at a loss for words for how we are all feeling, PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR FAMILY, God have mercy on us, this isn\u2019t easy\u201d— john martinez \u2764\ufe0f\u200d\ud83d\udd25 (@john martinez \u2764\ufe0f\u200d\ud83d\udd25) 1653584435
"EXTREMELY heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia Irma's husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief; I truly am at a loss for words for how we are all feeling; PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR FAMILY, God have mercy on us, this isn't easy," read his tweet.
Another nephew also paid tribute to his aunt and uncle on Twitter and wrote: "lord god please on our family; my tias husband passed away this morning due to a heart attack at home. He's with his wife now; these two will make anyone feel loved no matter what; they have the purest hearts ever. I love you, sm tia and tio, please be with me every step of the way."
Irma Garcia dedicated a few lines to her husband and children on her school biography page, which says she spent her entire 23-year career at Robb Elementary.
"My husband's name is Joe Garcia. We have been married for 24 years and have 4 children," read her biography. "I love to BBQ with my husband, listen to music, and take country cruises to Concan."
The GoFundMe page was created by Irma's cousin Debra Austin, who remembered her as "a wonderful person."
"She would literally do anything for anybody......no questions asked," wrote Austin. "She loved her classroom kids and died trying to protect them."
The GoFundMe fundraiser has already raised over $2 million, and "100% of the proceeds will go to the Garcia family for various expenses."
Another GoFundMe page set up by the pair's nephew said that the couple were high school sweethearts "who were both loved by many."
That GoFundMe has since been folded into the other one.
