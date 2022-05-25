The Texas School Shooter Shot His Grandma First & 'Barricaded' Himself In With A Class
He reportedly teased the guns on Instagram.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
The gunman who killed more than 20 people at a Texas elementary school bought two assault-style rifles shortly after his 18th birthday and teased the shooting on social media beforehand, authorities say.
The shooter walked into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday and started shooting, killing 19 children and two adults while also injuring 17 others. He later died in an exchange with police.
Authorities have since identified him as Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old who hinted at the massacre in the days before it happened.
“He suggested the kids should watch out,” state Sen. Roland Gutierrez told reporters.
The shooter legally purchased two assault-style rifles and ammunition earlier this month, Texas state Sen. John Whitmire told CNN.
He also posted photos of the rifles on his Instagram before the shooting, the New York Times and others report.
Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott said Ramos shot his grandmother, then drove to the school and crashed into a nearby ditch before he went inside to “horrifically and incomprehensibly” carry out the shooting.
Police were already on the scene when he went in the school.
“As soon as he made entry into the school he started shooting children, teachers, whoever was in his way, he was shooting everybody,” Lt. Chris Olivarez of the Texas Department for Public Safety said, per the Daily Beast.
The shooter then "barricaded" himself in one classroom with children and two teachers, Olivarez told NBC News.
"Just goes to show you the complete evil from this shooter," Olivarez told CNN.
He added that Ramos went to a local high school.
"He lived with his grandparents, was unemployed, no friends, no girlfriend that we can identify at this time, no criminal history, no gang affiliation as well," Olivarez said.
Authorities say Ramos' grandmother was rushed to hospital in critical condition but was still alive as of Wednesday morning.
A GoFundMe campaign for the victims has already raised more than half a million dollars to date.
Officials had not released a full count of the injured as of Wednesday morning.