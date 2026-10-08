Consultants for Hydro-Québec defend proposal to double energy costs for data centres

Hydro-Québec consultants defend data centre plan
Hydro-Québec consultants defend data centre plan
Hydro-Québec headquarters in Montreal, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Writer

Two consultants hired by Hydro-Québec say they expect the demand from data centres to more than double between 2024 and 2030

The analysts from energy and climate consulting firm Dunsky delivered this message at a public hearing reviewing Hydro-Québec's proposal to hike rates charged to data centres.

Quebec's energy regulator, the Régie de l'énergie, is reviewing the potential rate hike.

Hydro-Québec gave Dunsky a mandate to analyze how different North American jurisdictions have reacted to the surge in energy demand from data centres.

Alexis Renaud-Bezot, one of the analysts, said energy consumption from data centres in North America could increase by 133 per cent between 2024 and 2030.

He said other jurisdictions increased rates for data centres to minimize the impact on residential customers.

The proposed Hydro-Québec changes would increase rates for data centres to an average of 13 cents per kilowatt hour, which the utility says is around twice as much as what data centres currently pay as large‑power customers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2026.

By Marieke Glorieux-Stryckman | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 6 are out and there's a $75 million jackpot

Maxmillions and MaxPlus prizes have been won across the country!

Costco has Kirkland Signature Halloween candy that's cheaper than name-brand items

Reese's, Snickers, Twix, Rockets and more!

Old Age Security payments are increasing for the rest of 2026 and here's how much you can get

This boost reflects cost-of-living increases.

Michigan Republican candidate breaks with Trump over tariffs on Canada

Republican breaks with Trump over Canada tariffs

7 things about Ottawa life that I didn't know were weird until I moved away

Ottawa, you have some explaining to do 😅

Alberta, Saskatchewan premiers shut down tech titan Elon Musk's call for separation

Prairie premiers say no to Elon Musk on separation

Canadian buoy drifts across Atlantic, washes up on shore of Irish island

Canadian buoy washes up on shore of Irish island

Air Canada is hiring flight attendants and you get travel perks even though you travel for work

No degree or experience is required.

Hit-and-run victim found dead days later in Vaughan, Ont., as police look for suspect

Hit-and-run victim found dead days later: police