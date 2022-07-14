If You Love Nashville Hot Chicken, Ice Cream & Free Stuff, Swiss Chalet's Your New Fave Spot
Do you dare try the new chicken ice-cream sammy?
The sun’s blaring, and Canada’s gearing up for a hot summer in more ways than one. The country’s connoisseur of all things chicken, Swiss Chalet, is matching the climbing temperatures with a hike up the Scoville scale and some spicy new menu items.
Always on top of every poultry trend there is, Swiss Chalet’s taking the ever-popular Nashville hot chicken craze to a whole new level this #hotchickensummer.
For a limited time, you can try their mouthwatering Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich. On a toasted bun, this sammy’s got all-white meat tossed in a Nashville Hot glaze, topped with signature coleslaw, pickles and classic Chalet mayo. Sun's out buns out, Canada.
Swiss Chalet also took that deliciousness and turned it into finger food with their Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders and Nashville Hot Glazed Wings. They each come with signature coleslaw, classic white Texas toast, a side of your choice and some good ol’ pickles. Slather in Chalet dipping sauce for extra yumminess.
Perhaps the most head-turning addition to the menu is the Nashville Hot Ice-Cream Sandwich, which is exactly what it sounds like. Vanilla ice cream and Nashville hot chicken drizzled in honey and on a toasty bun. Don’t knock it ‘til you try it, folks.
Do you dare embark upon this ultimate sandwich experience? The ice-cream sammy’s available for dine-in only, but you can order all the other Nashville-inspired dishes at a Swiss Chalet location near you before the summer is over.
Ordering these yummy meals comes with an added perk: from July 11 through July 31, you could win Swiss Chalet swag or the grand prize: a $5,000 VISA gift card and a merch prize pack. Two birds, one stone.
Head to Instagram, follow @SwissChaletCA, like and tag a buddy on their contest post, and you’re in the running to score one of the #HotChickenSummer prizes, including beach towels, bucket hats, tees, chicken-sandwich floaties and that sweet, sweet $5k.
Plus, you can get five bonus entries by posting a photo of you enjoying your Nashville Hot Chicken. Just place an order, snap a pic, tag @SwissChaletCA, hashtag #hotchickensummer and you’re in even better standing for the contest.
Kick off the hottest summer ever, dare to try the new chicken ice-cream combo and ride this tasty heat wave while it lasts!
To learn more about the #HotChickenSummer contest and new Nashville Hot Chicken menu items, check out Swiss Chalet's website or follow them on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.