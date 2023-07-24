If You Work In Healthcare & Have Always Wanted To Move To Vancouver Island Now’s Your Chance
See what beautiful BC has to offer!
If you’ve been dreaming of a place where community spirit thrives and nature is at your doorstep, we’ve got just the place. North Vancouver Island is actively seeking registered nurses (RNs), licensed practical nurses (LPNs), and nurse practitioners (NPs), health care aides (HCA) and many more health-care professionals to join their community. With relocation assistance available, they’re making it easier than ever for you to make the move and embark on a new adventure.
North Vancouver Island provides the joy of working in a small-town setting, where you can truly get to know your patients and make a lasting impact on their lives. But it’s not just the work that makes North Vancouver Island special. This region is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. From wildlife viewing and fishing to mountain biking and skiing, there's no shortage of outdoor activities to keep you entertained. Plus, with excellent schools and recreation facilities, it's also an ideal place to raise a family.
Job Opportunities North Vancouver Island
Where: North Vancouver Island, BC
Available Positions: Nursing, nurse practitioners, physicians, leadership, pharmacy, clerical administrative support, laboratory, mental health and substance use, food services, therapy and rehab, protection services, transport and many more.
Why you should apply: Move to one of the most breathtaking places in Canada and work in a welcoming community where you'll receive wrap-around support, temporary housing may be available, and connections to local service providers. It's the kind of place where your colleagues become your friends and neighbours. Make your dreams of escaping the big city and moving to nature a reality with these positions. Available positions may be eligible for relocation assistance.
Eligible employees are entitled to an exceptional employer-paid benefits package, including dental and prescription coverage, Municipal Pension Plan, long term disability and extensive extended health plan, plus up to four weeks’ vacation after your first year of employment.