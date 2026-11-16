IIHF confirms Russia not competing at the World Juniors next month in Alberta
The IIHF says Canada will remain as host despite going against a court ruling that Russia be reinstated.
The International Ice Hockey Federation has confirmed in a statement that Russia will not have a team at its World Junior Hockey Championship next month in Alberta, citing government restrictions in Canada.
The IIHF says Russia will not be able to play at the tournament starting Dec. 26 in Edmonton and Red Deer, despite a mandate for the country's reinstatement from the Court of Arbitration for Sport, following restrictions put in place by the federal government.
The organization says Canada will remain as host despite going against the CAS's ruling.
"We fully support the IIHF's announcement today and look forward to hosting the IIHF World Junior Championship 2027 in Alberta next month as planned," Hockey Canada said in a statement.
In a statement released Sunday, the IIHF said it decided to go ahead with the tournament in Canada "after carefully assessing the feasibility of alternative arrangements."
"All participating MNAs have been informed and an updated competition schedule will be posted shortly," it added.
In a statement Sunday, the Russian Ice Hockey Federation called the IIHF's decision "unacceptable" and "unlawful."
"The IIHF's decision was made solely due to political reasons, in violation of a binding and effective ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport — which stated that the IIHF must allow Russian national teams to participate in international competitions — as well as an agreement between the IIHF and RIHF, under which the international federation committed to implementing the CAS ruling with immediate effect."
The RIHF said it will make a joint appeal with the Russian Olympic Committee to the International Olympic Committee and will "pursue all available legal avenues to ensure the enforcement of the CAS ruling, the restoration of the rights of Russian athletes and reparation for the harm caused."
Russia and Belarus have been banned from competing in international hockey tournaments since 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The CAS mandated Russia's immediate reinstatement in an Oct. 30 ruling. The ruling would be in effect for the World Junior championship and would affect four other tournaments, including the Women's World Championship set for November 2027 in Quebec City.
The federal government pushed back quickly, with Prime Minister Mark Carney saying Nov. 3 at a meeting of Commonwealth countries in Antigua that Russians and Belarusians would be barred from competing in Alberta regardless of the CAS's decision.
Prime Minister Mark Carney holds a hockey puck emblazoned with the logo of the Montreal Canadiens, as he tours Inglasco, a manufacturer of sports merchandise and equipment, including official hockey pucks in Sherbrooke, Que., on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. Christinne Muschi | The Canadian Press
"While Russia and Belorussia (sic) are supporting this illegal, unjustified, horrific war in Ukraine, as long as that's going on, there will be none of those athletes competing for their countries in Canada," Carney said.
"So if you're asking specifically about the World Juniors, the Russians will not be there."
The CAS's decision was met with immediate pushback. Finland's hockey federation said Nov. 2 that its national teams would not play Russia in international tournaments as long as the war in Ukraine continued. Sweden, Czechia and Latvia were among the other countries to follow Finland's lead over the next few days.
The ice hockey federation of Sweden, the defending World Junior champion, said: "The Swedish line was and is crystal clear — Sweden will not play ice hockey matches against Russia in the situation we are in right now."
The court later defended its decision, saying the IIHF failed to provide sufficient evidence to justify continuing its ban on Russian teams, noting the ruling was based strictly on legal arguments and evidence presented.
But Ottawa maintained its stance, clarifying later that even Russian players with valid visas to compete in Canada would be barred from the World Juniors.
The impasse left the tournament in limbo, with Norway's federation saying it would be bumped from the competition in favour of a Russian team, a decision that was never confirmed publicly by the IIHF.
Meanwhile, hockey officials in Russia vowed to respond. Russian ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov criticized Ottawa’s decision, accusing the government of bringing politics into sports.
Russian hockey federation president Vladislav Tretiak threatened to seek compensation from Canada and push for relocation or cancellation of the Alberta World Juniors if Russia was barred from competing.
He also asked the IIHF ethics council to investigate and punish national federations organizing boycotts of games against Russia.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2026.