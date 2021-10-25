Trending Tags

It's Scorpio Season & These 8 Gifts Are Perfect For Your Fiercest Friend Ever

For birthdays between October 23 and November 21. ♏

It's Scorpio Season & These 8 Gifts Are Perfect For Your Fiercest Friend Ever
Amazon Canada, @fiveminutejournal | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

We're in the middle ofspooky season and cooler weather season and we're fittingly rolling into Scorpio season, too. People born under this water sign are known to have strong personalities and are often described as fierce and determined.

But their mysterious and secretive nature can make them really hard to shop for. Here are eight gift ideas that'll delight even the coolest Scorpio in your life.

Sennheiser HD 400S Headphones

Amazon Canada

Price: $79.95 ($89.99)

Details: Scorpios love their tunes and some really big names in the music industry are Scorpios like Drake! These headphones would make the perfect gift for your friend who likes to get lost in their favourite songs.

$79.95 On AMAZON CANADA

The Five Minute Journal

Price: $26.95

Details: As deep-thinkers, journalling is an activity that comes naturally to Scorpios. This journal will only take them five minutes a day and is full of prompts, insightful quotes and positive affirmations.

$26.95 On INDIGO

Sephora Collection Astrology Lip Stories Lipstick

Sephora Canada

Price: $10

Details: Scorpios can be intense and bold and so they need a lip colour to match! This oxblood-coloured lipstick is vegan, lightweight and dries down matte.

$10 On SEPHORA CANADA

Unsolved Case Files Cold Case Murder Mystery Game

Price: $39.99

Details: Scorpios can be a little morbid, so your water sign friend might be a big fan of true crime and horror movies. If they love the idea of solving a mystery, then this game will let them put their detective hat on.

$39.99 On AMAZON CANADA

FAMARINE 18K Gold Plated Zodiac Necklace

Amazon Canada

Price: $13.99

Details: This bold piece of bling isn't your typical calligraphy necklace. It features a dangling Scorpio sign charm and a rhinestone on one side that makes it look more unique, just like your bestie.

$13.99 On AMAZON CANADA

YETI Rambler 295 ML Tumbler With Magslider Lid

Price: $24.99

Details: As a water sign, staying hydrated is a must and this rambler will keep any of their favourite beverages at their preferred temperatures. The lid slides shut and keeps everything from splashing out.

$24.99 On YETI

Women's Lace-Trim Satin Robe

Amazon Canada

Price: $30.99

Details: Red is the perfect colour for a Scorpio because it symbolizes passion. This satin robe will have them feeling themselves from the minute they wake up to the minute they go to bed at night.

$30.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Recover UO Exclusive Zodiac Mousepad

Urban Outfitters

Price: $18

Details: Scorpios are very disciplined and always get their work done (and they do it well!). This mousepad will help make their workdays go by a little bit smoother. You can even get them the matching phone case ($24) if they're constantly conducting business on the go.

$18 On URBAN OUTFITTERS

