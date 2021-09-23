Trending Tags

9 Gift Ideas For Libras That They'll Love & Appreciate

Libra season is from September 22 to October 22. ♎

Amazon Canada, Aera

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Libra's are social butterflies that get along with everyone. They love peace and strive for balance — you'll find that they're your most diplomatic friend. Like other air signs, they're great at communicating and are super clever.

If you and your favourite Libra are fans of zodiac insights on everything from Canadian cities as star signs to the perfect desk setup for your horoscope, then here are nine birthday gift ideas to consider.

Mejuri Libra Necklace Vermeil

Mejuri

Price: $105

Details: You can't go wrong with star sign jewelry and this simple Libra vermeil necklace from Mejuri makes a great gift. Vermeil is a thicker coating of gold compared to gold-plated jewelry, so it's made to last for more birthdays to come.

$105 On MEJURI

Fringe Studio Libra Zodiac Trinket Box

Indigo

Price: $14.25 ($19)

Details: You can give them their new necklace (or any other piece) in this little trinket box with some of the most suiting Libra traits. It's also available in white with a constellation design.

$14.25 On INDIGO

Sol De Janeiro Galaxy Gorgeous Set

Price: $81

Details: Libras love to indulge in self-care and this set from Sol de Janeiro featuring their signature scent is the perfect addition to their daily routine. The scent has fragrance notes of salted caramel and pistachio that'll have them smelling like a dessert.

$81 On SEPHORA CANADA

homEdge Vinyl Record Coasters

Amazon Canada

Price: $14.99

Details: Since Libra's love to socialize, they also love to take the role of the host when getting your group of friends together. These cool vinyl coasters will help keep their tables from getting stained and scratched while everyone's together.

$14.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Orange Circle Studio August 2021 - December 2022 Large Spiral Celestial Planner

Indigo

Price: $30

Details: As social butterflies, their calendars are always full of fun social events. Help them stay on top of everything with this planner that features monthly, weekly and extra note space.

$30 On INDIGO

Pela Case In Gingham And Lavender

Price: $53.95 ($59.95)

Details: Or if they prefer to stay organized with their phone, help them protect their device with this adorable gingham phone case by Pela Case. The brand's cases are made with a compostable material, which will score you bonus points if they're all about being eco-friendly.

$53.95 On PELA CASE

Aera Smart Diffuser

Price: $199

Details: As an air sign, any Libra would naturally love this sleek diffuser from Aera. It works with a phone app that they can use to pick from tons of compatible fragrances.

$199 On AERA

Blank Slate Word Association Party Game

Amazon Canada

Price: $24.95 ($33.29)

Details: Libras are no strangers to game nights as they combine their love for being around friends with their clever minds. To play this game, you have to think of a word to associate with the prompt, but it can only be the same as one other player for you to get points.

$24.95 On AMAZON CANADA

Chefman Portable Mirrored Personal Fridge

Amazon Canada

Price: $79.99

Details: Beauty-loving Libras will totally appreciate this mini fridge with a mirror that they can use to store their skincare products (or drinks and snacks).

$79.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

