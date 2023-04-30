Jason Momoa Answered The Door Naked In A Pink Robe For An Interview & It's So Iconic (VIDEO)
He also went for a nude bike ride!
Jason Momoa bared down in a recent interview but not in the way you might expect.
The 43-year-old actor answered the door in an open pink fluffy robe to do a video interview with Men's Health, and it may just be his most iconic nude moment yet.
The star is no stranger to being comfortable in his skin, and back in November 2022, he stripped down while onJimmy Kimmel Live to show off his traditional Hawaiian Malo. However, this time around, it looks the star just embraced his birthday suit.
As the door swung open, Momoa jokingly said, "I didn't know you were coming. I would've got dressed up if I knew."
Jason Momoa Shows Off His Gym & Fridge | Gym & Fridge | Men's Healthwww.youtube.com
In his interview with Men's Health, Momoa showed off his gym and fridge, and the tour starts with the actor riding a bicycle with his — for lack of a better word — *bare peach* towards the camera.
The staples in Momoa's fridge included "everything a growing boy needs," which was water, pre-workout, post-workout (Guinness beer), Kava, dog bones, Moët, camera film, his liquor brand Meili, Poi and more.
When it comes to the gym, Momoa joked that he tries lifting weights with his mind before admitting he uses the space to relax.
He revealed his favourite exercises include kettlebell swings, bands, boxing, rock climbing and riding bikes to stay in shape.
Fans of Momoa can look forward to seeing him on Apple TV+ as the star is working on his new nine-episode series Chief of War, which tells the story of the "unification of the Hawaiian Islands from an Indigenous perspective," according to Apple TV+,although it looks as if a release date is currently TBD.