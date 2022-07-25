Jason Momoa Was In An Accident With A Motorcycle & It Was A Scary Head-On Collision
The motorcyclist somehow landed on his feet.
Aquaman star Jason Momoa was involved in a head-on crash with a motorcycle on Sunday, and it sounds like both he and the motorcyclist got lucky with the result.
The accident happened in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning, California Highway Patrol said in a statement to CNN and others.
Police say the motorcyclist, identified as Vitaliy Avagimyan, "was riding his motorcycle westbound on Old Topanga Road, when his motorcycle crossed over the double yellow lines into the eastbound lanes, directly into the path of Jason Momoa's vehicle."
Police say the motorcyclist collided with Momoa's car and was "ejected from his motorcycle," but he survived the incident without major injury.
Not only that, but he also managed to somehow land on his feet, reported TMZ.
"After the collision, Mr. Momoa exited his vehicle to assist Mr. Avagimyan and was able to flag down a passing motorist to call 9-1-1," the California Highway Patrol statement said.
Avagimyan was taken to a hospital for minor but non-life threatening injuries.
TMZ has released video footage of the aftermath of the accident.
In the video, Momoa can be seen walking towards his car, uninjured and healthy, while paramedics tend to the motorcyclist behind him.
A few other motorcycles can be seen parked nearby, although it's not clear if the riders were with Avagimyan or if they just stopped to help.
Momoa was in his beloved 1970 Oldsmobile, which he has posted about on his Instagram account in the past.
The Aquaman actor is an avid motorcycle rider himself.
Momoa has not spoken out about the accident as of Monday morning.