NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

jason momoa

Jason Momoa Was In An Accident With A Motorcycle & It Was A Scary Head-On Collision

The motorcyclist somehow landed on his feet.

Global Staff Writer
Jason Momoa and his car. Right: Mason Momoa.

Jason Momoa and his car. Right: Mason Momoa.

@prideofgypsies | Instagram

Aquaman star Jason Momoa was involved in a head-on crash with a motorcycle on Sunday, and it sounds like both he and the motorcyclist got lucky with the result.

The accident happened in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning, California Highway Patrol said in a statement to CNN and others.

Police say the motorcyclist, identified as Vitaliy Avagimyan, "was riding his motorcycle westbound on Old Topanga Road, when his motorcycle crossed over the double yellow lines into the eastbound lanes, directly into the path of Jason Momoa's vehicle."

Police say the motorcyclist collided with Momoa's car and was "ejected from his motorcycle," but he survived the incident without major injury.

Not only that, but he also managed to somehow land on his feet, reported TMZ.

"After the collision, Mr. Momoa exited his vehicle to assist Mr. Avagimyan and was able to flag down a passing motorist to call 9-1-1," the California Highway Patrol statement said.

Avagimyan was taken to a hospital for minor but non-life threatening injuries.

TMZ has released video footage of the aftermath of the accident.

In the video, Momoa can be seen walking towards his car, uninjured and healthy, while paramedics tend to the motorcyclist behind him.

A few other motorcycles can be seen parked nearby, although it's not clear if the riders were with Avagimyan or if they just stopped to help.

Momoa was in his beloved 1970 Oldsmobile, which he has posted about on his Instagram account in the past.

The Aquaman actor is an avid motorcycle rider himself.


Momoa has not spoken out about the accident as of Monday morning.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...