Judge blocks eviction of ten people living in tents under Montreal overpass

Judge blocks eviction of Montreal encampment
Judge blocks eviction of Montreal encampment
Tents are seen at an unhoused encampment in Montreal on Wednesday, April 1, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Writer

The Quebec Superior Court has prevented the City of Montreal from dismantling an encampment under an overpass near a skate park.

In a ruling Monday, Judge Alexandre Pless said the city failed to provide a safe and suitable alternative for those who have been living under the Van Horne overpass since the fall of 2025.

Pless issued an indefinite injunction preventing the ten people living in tents from being evicted until the case is heard on its merits.

The city gave residents a notice last month asking them to relocate to ensure public access to the nearby skate park and basketball court. 

But Pless says the city’s proposed alternatives violated its own bylaw adopted earlier this year on homelessness.

That bylaw says moving a homeless encampment is a last resort and requires that the city identify zones where tents will be tolerated.

The injunction request was filed by the Mobile Legal Clinic, which promotes access to justice for those experiencing homelessness. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2026.

By Erika Morris | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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