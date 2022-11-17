Kentucky's Mitch McConnell Voted Against Interracial Marriage & His Wife Is Asian American
The Respect Marriage Act protects same-sex marriage, as well.
The U.S. Senate voted on Wednesday to move forward federal protection of same-sex and interracial marriage into law. Senator Mitch McConnell, of Kentucky, was one of the many voters who chose against it.
However, Senator McConnell is in an interracial marriage. As a caucasian male, he married the former U.S. Secretary of Transportation and U.S. Secretary of Labor, Elaine Chao, who is an Asian American woman.
The Respect Marriage Act passed a 62-37 vote, but that didn't stop Twitter users from having much to say about the leader's decision.
One account posted a photo of the pair and asked to "make it make sense."
\u201cMitch McConnell voted against interracial marriage? What? Pls make it make sense\u201d— Get Your Booster (@Get Your Booster) 1668643302
Others wonder how he can sleep well at night knowing he voted against his own union.
The couple has been married for 29 years, and, according to Chao's website, she was "the first woman of Asian American & Pacific Islander heritage to serve in the President’s cabinet in history."
Both individuals are of the Republican Party and Senator McConnell has just been reelected as the GOP's majority leader.
"We’re ready to fight against Democrats’ recklessness and for the commonsense conservative principles and policies that make our nation stronger and American families’ lives better," he captioned on an Instagram upload yesterday.
Congress will send the bill to President Joe Biden's desk, who is in favor of it, according to his recent tweet from Wednesday.
"Love is love and Americans should have the right to marry the person they love. Today’s bipartisan Senate vote gets us closer to protecting that right. The Respect for Marriage Act protects all couples under law – I urge Congress to send the bill to my desk so I can make it law," he published.
Narcity reached out to Elaine Chao requesting a comment about her husband's decision.