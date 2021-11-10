Trending Tags

Labatt Breweries Of Canada Is Hiring Right Now & Employees Get A 'Beer Benefit'

You could work for brands like Budweiser, Nütrl, Corona, Bud Light and more.

There are plenty of reasons why someone might want a new gig — from taking on a new challenge to making a big career change. No matter your situation, a job with Labatt Breweries of Canada might just be the right move for you.

With over 3,600 employees located from Newfoundland to British Columbia, Labatt's known for brewing some of the world's most iconic beers, including Stella Artois, Corona and Budweiser. It's not just beer either. This Canadian company is behind other popular drinks like Mike's Hard Lemonade, Nütrl Vodka Soda and Palm Bay, just to name a few. And, they're hiring!

From coast to coast, there are more than 100 opportunities available from operators, maintenance technicians and operations managers to product merchandisers, retail associates and store managers, where you'll get to work directly with customers.

As one of Canada's Top 100 Employers (for eight consecutive years, no less) and a Top 100 Employer for Young People, Labatt has a stellar reputation as a great place to work. Along with competitive salaries, a comprehensive benefits package and overtime pay, employees get access to all sorts of perks, including an annual allowance to spend on Labatt products.

In Canada and around the globe, Labatt's goal is "Bringing People Together for a Better World." Employees are a central part of this mission, creating and implementing programs that support communities, promote responsible drinking and protect the environment. With Labatt, you don't only make good stuff, you get to do good stuff, too.

Labatt is looking for curious, resilient and ambitious people all across the country to join their team. So, if you're interested in taking the next step in your career, check out what's brewing at Labatt on their jobs site.

To find out more about working with Labatt, visit their career website. You can also check them out on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.

You Could Win Free Ice Cream For A Year By Playing Ben & Jerry’s Canadian Digital Scavenger Hunt

A freezer full of Brownie Batter Core ice cream? Yes please!

@vancity.hungrycouple | Instagram, @itsjosheats | Instagram

If you've ever stood in front of the Ben & Jerry's section of the freezer aisle, you know the struggle that comes with choosing which delicious pint(s) to take home.

That decision is about to get even harder because there's something exciting in store (literally) for ice cream fans this summer, and it involves Ben & Jerry's most decadent pints yet.

7 Money-Managing Tips Every Millennial Should Know, According To A Canadian Banking Professional

Stay smart with your money.

Armin Rimoldi | Pexels, Windows | Unsplash

Knowing how to manage your money can be tough. Personal finance isn't something that's typically taught in schools, and if you don't have a financially savvy person in your life, you might be left to figure it out on your own.

To help you learn more about money management and how to get more value from the things you do every day, Narcity got in touch with Erica Nielsen, Senior Vice President of Everyday Banking and Client Growth at RBC.

They spoke about tips to help you manage your money, and the launch of RBC Vantage — which gives you access to a comprehensive suite of benefits, interactive tools, rewards and savings available simply by having an RBC bank account.

Everlast Canada Is Hosting A Contest & You Can Win A Spot On Their Official Team

You can win $1,000 to use toward boxing equipment and much more.

@caleighfit | Instagram, @wall.st.co | Instagram

If you're into fitness, you probably already know that working up a sweat is about more than going through the motions. It's about channelling your inner fighter and becoming your best self, whether you're doing a workout or training for a competition.

With equipment from iconic names like Everlast, it's easy to train like a champion if you've got the ambition to go with it.

Hellmann’s Just Came Out With A Bacon-Flavoured Vegan Mayo & It’s Only In Canada For A Bit

Plant-based food lovers, meet your new summer-BBQ best friend.

Hulki Okan Tabak | Unsplash | @plant.based.life.newbie | Instagram

It's officially barbecue season and that means a summer full of burgers, hot dogs, salads and skewers. Of course, no backyard grill session is complete without an impressive lineup of condiments too. Though, it isn't a barbecue without dressing your food with tasty mayo, aioli or tzatziki — but what if you're trying out a plant-based diet?

While some may be stuck in the past, thinking that choosing vegan food means giving up flavour, Hellmann's has cracked the code on making a rich, creamy and tasty mayo with 100% plant-based ingredients.

Keep Reading Show less