Labatt Breweries Of Canada Is Hiring Right Now & Employees Get A 'Beer Benefit'
You could work for brands like Budweiser, Nütrl, Corona, Bud Light and more.
There are plenty of reasons why someone might want a new gig — from taking on a new challenge to making a big career change. No matter your situation, a job with Labatt Breweries of Canada might just be the right move for you.
With over 3,600 employees located from Newfoundland to British Columbia, Labatt's known for brewing some of the world's most iconic beers, including Stella Artois, Corona and Budweiser. It's not just beer either. This Canadian company is behind other popular drinks like Mike's Hard Lemonade, Nütrl Vodka Soda and Palm Bay, just to name a few. And, they're hiring!
From coast to coast, there are more than 100 opportunities available from operators, maintenance technicians and operations managers to product merchandisers, retail associates and store managers, where you'll get to work directly with customers.
As one of Canada's Top 100 Employers (for eight consecutive years, no less) and a Top 100 Employer for Young People, Labatt has a stellar reputation as a great place to work. Along with competitive salaries, a comprehensive benefits package and overtime pay, employees get access to all sorts of perks, including an annual allowance to spend on Labatt products.
In Canada and around the globe, Labatt's goal is "Bringing People Together for a Better World." Employees are a central part of this mission, creating and implementing programs that support communities, promote responsible drinking and protect the environment. With Labatt, you don't only make good stuff, you get to do good stuff, too.
Labatt is looking for curious, resilient and ambitious people all across the country to join their team. So, if you're interested in taking the next step in your career, check out what's brewing at Labatt on their jobs site.